‘Fox And Friends’ Air Brutal Footage of MS-13 Murder in NYC After AOC Calls for ICE Abolition

“Fox & Friends” played a video of an MS-13 gang member shooting a rival gangster in the face on a New York City subway platform Friday, and drew a response from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

“We have heard over the last couple of months there have been a number of Democrats who would like to eliminate ICE because they say it serves no legitimate purpose,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

“Well, as we look at what iCE has been trying to do in sanctuary cities like the one we’re living in right here, there’s a story about a guy who had been on the law enforcement radar for a while. He was a member of MS-13. He was in the country illegally and on a subway platform earlier this week he shot a rival gang member in the face.”

Warning: Some may find the footage disturbing.

this is disgusting: “We have video of him being murdered, in the district of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after I imagine seeing this horror, is upset that ICE even exists. She cried about it.” “With every gunshot you know this man is dying.” pic.twitter.com/EpZRAnGghD — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 8, 2019

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said the only hope of controlling crimes like these is to rely on ICE agents to remove criminals who are here illegally.

“The only hope we have of kicking this guy out before he can kill — shoot somebody is ICE. And that’s what they do to try to hunt them down,” Kilmeade said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after I imagine seeing this horror, is upset that ICE even exists. She cried about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to the video and said the community was trying to heal from the tragedy, before pivoting back to her immigration talking points.

Unlike these people, I actually care about my community. This happened across my old campaign office. We’ve been monitoring this heartbreaking situation and have been working with the community to heal. Meanwhile, ICE is detaining children, political activists & 21 Savage. https://t.co/hCMdrFEwdF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

