Ocasio-Cortez Calls Trump Impeachment a ‘No Brainer’

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has not been elected yet, but she has her sights set on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez, who skyrocketed to prominence by defeating longtime Democratic Congressman Joseph Crowley in a primary, was interviewed by Jorge Ramos on his “Real America with Jorge Ramos” show on Facebook Watch.

“I mean, yeah. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked about impeachment.

“Well, I believe that he has violated the law. Violated potentially many laws, whether it’s the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution because he keeps his businesses open that foreign actors kind of participate in financial transactions with. Whether it’s what we are seeing with potentially illegal buyouts of campaign, you know, FEC violations of women that he is trying to silence,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said that based on the standard Republicans used to begin impeachment against former President Bill Clinton, Trump does not deserve a pass.

“… you look at the bar that the Republican Party held for impeaching Bill Clinton and somehow impeaching Donald Trump is supposed to be beyond the pale? It seems ridiculous to me,” she added.

Not everyone expects calls for impeachment to translate to action.

“I don’t think Democrats will do anything until the Mueller report actually comes out,” Kevin Mack, lead strategist of the Need to Impeach campaign, told Newsweek.

“They might start some investigations, they’ve indicated that. On impeachment, I don’t think they’ll do anything until the report is complete.”

Mack said that Democrats are not ready yet to act.

“I don’t think Democrats have the political courage to impeach Donald Trump. There’s a disconnect with the American people—that’s just what we see in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Mack said that Trump’s actions could shape the impeachment debate, particularly if he tries to short-circuit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“I think it’s going to take time for all this to play itself out,” Mack said. “But we would call on every Democratic and Republican member of Congress to do their Constitutional duty and hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Others think Democrats, if they control the House, will spend more time on investigations than impeachment.

“It won’t please those who want to get to impeachment of President Trump, but the party leadership will be very careful,” said American University professor James Thurber, according to the New York Post. “They’ll do hard-hitting oversight hearings instead.”

Overall, one commentator suggested, there will be a lot more talk than action.

“We should expect a period of divided government in which neither party has a clear agenda,” said Daniel DiSalvo, a political science professor at City College in New York City. “Candidates are making grand promises but nothing remotely close to an actual piece of legislation that could be passed by a Democratic House and a Republican Senate.”

