Ocasio-Cortez Campaign Punished for Failing To Follow Laws Regarding Worker’s Compensation

Democratic Socialist and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in office for just over a week and is already in trouble for her campaign not providing workers’ compensation for part of their employment, Fox News reported.

Ocasio-Cortez, who presented herself as a champion for the working class, reportedly allowed the workers’ compensation to lapse for a month in 2018.

The newly minted representative’s campaign is being fined by the state of New York for the faux pas.

“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers’ Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart told the New York Daily News.

“This coverage is vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries,” Stewart added.

TRENDING: Radio Host Slams New ‘Masculinity’ Guidelines: ‘We Would Be Living in Caves Right Now’ Without Men

One Democratic campaign veteran was disheartened by this lapse of compensation coverage and said that “it’s not a great look” for Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is basic stuff, especially if you hold yourself out to be the champion of workers,” the campaign veteran said, according to the New York Daily News.

Republicans also had a swift response to Ocasio-Cortez’s misstep in taking care of her employees, calling it the revelation of “hypocrisy at its finest.”

“The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez should face further punishment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

This is not the first time that the new representative has been questioned as to her dedication to the cause.

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines when she encouraged lawmakers that “next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well.”

“It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Have some integrity.”

Next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well. It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision. Have some integrity. https://t.co/BgueNNjf0f — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 22, 2018

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Illegal Immigrants ‘More American’ Than Trump and His Supporters

The new congresswoman has not, however, announced that she would forgo her own paycheck due to the shutdown, which is about to enter its third week.

Politico reported that some Democratic lawmakers are frustrated with the new representative.

“I’m sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don’t attack your own people,” Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said. “We just don’t need sniping in our Democratic Caucus.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.