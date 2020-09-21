New York Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined forces Sunday in an attempt to mobilize support against replacing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Bloomberg reported the pair appealed to an audience at Ginsburg’s high school, James Madison High School in Brooklyn, and painted a bleak picture for the country if President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans succeed in filling the vacant seat left behind by Ginsburg.

Ocasio-Cortez, who on Friday asked her followers on social media to “radicalize,” said an “unprecedented” mobilization against Republicans is needed to prevent Ginsburg’s seat from being filled before the November election.

“We need to make sure that we mobilize on an unprecedented scale,” she said.

“This is our entire livelihood that could be shaped by the next 60 or so days.”

Bloomberg reported she was particularly impassioned by her desire to protect the Affordable Care Act.

“Our reproductive rights are on the line. Our labor rights are on the line. Our right to health care is on the line,” she said.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer, the Senate minority leader, painted a picture of doom and gloom.

The pair warned that if a conservative justice replaces Ginsburg, the Earth’s climate will be in peril and the future of illegal immigrants could be in doubt.

Schumer said that Democrats may even move to pack the Supreme Court with more justices, should they become the majority party, as retribution for a confirmation of a third conservative justice under Trump.

“Once we win the majority, God willing, everything is on the table,” Schumer reportedly said.

He added, “If we don’t win the majority, these questions are all moot.”

Both New York Democrats were adamant that Ginsburg’s dying wish we be honored.

Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter Clara Spera before her death, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“We’re here because the American people want [their] rights preserved. We do not want to turn the clock back. And we only need two more senators to say that they will abide by RBG’s wish,” Schumer said.

The comment was a nod to GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who have been less than warm to the idea of filling the high court vacancy before the election.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

She had sat on the high court since 1993, when she was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and confirmed by the Senate.

President Donald Trump intends to announce a nominee for Ginsburg’s vacated seat by Saturday, he told Fox News on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the GOP-controlled Senate will conduct a vote to confirm whoever Trump nominates.

The president has signaled he intends to nominate a conservative woman to the court.

