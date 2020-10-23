Login
Ocasio-Cortez Complains About What Trump Called Her During Debate: 'Disrespect of Women'

By Erin Coates
Published October 23, 2020 at 10:44am
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that President Donald Trump was being disrespectful when he called her “AOC” during Thursday’s presidential debate.

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Women notice. It conveys a lot.”

The New York Democrat was referring to comments Trump made during the debate when he was criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s climate plan.

“If you look at what he wants to do, if you look at his plan, his environmental plan, do you know who developed it? AOC plus three, they know nothing about the climate,” Trump said Thursday.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“I mean, she’s got a good line of stuff, but she knows nothing about the climate and they’re all hopping through hoops for AOC plus three.”

The president was referencing Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusets, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan who have become known as “the Squad.”

Do you think Trump was disrespectful in this instance?

Ocasio-Cortez said the nickname “AOC” was “given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC.”

“Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101,” she tweeted.

Twitter users were not exactly sympathetic to Ocasio-Cortez’s complaint.

“It’s not a name it’s simply your initials. Ever heard people say JFK MLK RFK RBG,” Chris Manning tweeted.

RELATED: Leftists Vow To Press Biden To Pack the Supreme Court

“People who demand to be addressed by titles are usually the most self centered self important insufferable people to be around.”

“What about your highly esteemed colleague congresswoman Tlaib called potus a mofo?” one Twitter user asked.

Ocasio-Cortez served as co-chair of a panel that advised Biden on climate change, one of six “Biden-[Bernie] Sanders Unity Task Forces” that were created to try to unify the Democratic Party ahead of the general election in November.

“She believes the moment will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system,” Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told The Washington Post in May.

“This is just one element of the broader fight for just policies.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
