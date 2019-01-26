Ocasio-Cortez Has Even Leftists Turning Against Her: ‘Annoying Overhyped Charlatan’

Liberal Piers Morgan revealed his antipathy for Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a Daily Mail Op-Ed in which he said the progressive phenom’s initials best stand for “Annoying Overhyped Charlatan.”

After noting that Ocasio-Cortez recently tweeted about a slew of notes allegedly left at her office by supporters, he said that Ocasio-Cortez “bows to nobody in self-adoration, even it means creating a shrine to her own magnificence on her office door.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters continue to leave touching notes outside her office https://t.co/yv4rsplxmI pic.twitter.com/7Lf0BZU1zp — Megan Walker (@MegsTalk) January 26, 2019

“To understand the full magnitude of her ego, AOC even compared her New York election victory to America’s 1969 Moon landing and the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” he wrote.

Morgan said big egos in politics are fine, “so long as those who have them can walk the walk as well as they talk the talk. And that’s where I have a slight problem with the AOC phenomenon.”

As Ocasio-Cortez tweets and talks to build her image, “(t)here’s no issue, from transgender rights to climate change, on which she isn’t apparently now a world authority. Or perhaps she’s not,” he wrote. He labeled her recent claim that the world ends in 12 years if climate change is not addressed now as “preposterous.”

“AOC has become the leader of the PC Pack and woe betide anyone, particularly of the white older male variety, who tries to stop her. But like most fervent PC-crazed socialists I’ve met, she is not above copious lashings of shameless hypocrisy,” he wrote, noting that her actions produce a dissonance from her fiery anti-wealth rhetoric.

“Yet our budding female Robin Hood recently wore a $1,990 Gabriela Hearst blazer, $890 matching wool pants, and $625 Manolo Blahnik pumps for an Interview magazine photo-shoot, in which, with no apparent sense of irony, she draped herself around construction workers and talked about the urgent need for more to be done to reduce financial inequality. It wasn’t quite Marie Antoinette ‘Let them eat cake!’ level of tone-deaf offensiveness, but it wasn’t far off,” he wrote.

“AOC’s hypocrisy appears to be limitless,” he wrote, later adding, “But it’s not her hypocrisy that’s most troublesome. It’s her inability to tell the truth.”

Ocasio-Cortez was livid after The Washington Post exploded her claim that 66 percent of Medicare-for-all costs could be paid by what she said was $21 trillion in Pentagon waste. Morgan noted that her response was to dismiss being factually correct as long as one was morally correct.

“Ah, I see. So facts don’t really matter… so long as it’s AOC who’s the one making stuff up!” he wrote.

After listing areas where Ocasio-Cortez was found to be “lying on the record about unemployment numbers, ICE bed quotas, America’s upper-middle class not existing, Medicare costs, and Affordable Care Act payment systems,” Morgan said. “So when she bangs on self-righteously about the importance of facts, it’s worth noting that barely anything that comes out of her mouth seems to actually be factual.”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan stated the truth about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC,”..a fast-talking, shoot-from-the-hip,fact-mangling, narcissistic,Twitter-addicted, aggressive,ruthlessly ambitious New Yorker.” Socialism in all its forms doesn’t work.Wake up. https://t.co/HQ8lkKKlAt — The Wandering Sadhaka (@wanderingsadhak) January 26, 2019

“AOC gets a pass from her absurd utterances because she’s a liberal heroine, which is ironic because in many ways, AOC is Donald Trump in high heels: a fast-talking, shoot-from-the-hip, fact-mangling, narcissistic, Twitter-addicted, aggressive, ruthlessly ambitious New Yorker,” he wrote.

But first she’d need a brain implant… https://t.co/sPQDToEHc2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 26, 2019

Morgan, looking ahead to 2020, said that Trump “will be licking his lips with unconfined joy that the Democrats’ noisiest media-dominating new star is a fork-tongued, hypocritical, cocky, extremely ‘woke’ hard-core socialist. Frankly, he couldn’t script a better figurehead for his rivals as he battles re-election.”

