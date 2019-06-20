SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Fans Set Their Sights on MSNBC’s Chuck Todd

NBC's Chuck Todd; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJ.B. Lacroix / Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin / APNBC's Chuck Todd; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (J.B. Lacroix / Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 20, 2019 at 2:05pm
Print

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd has become the target of online attacks for admonishing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not to compare detention centers at the U.S. southern border to Nazi concentration camps.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said that the federal government is “running concentration camps on our southern border. And that is exactly what they are.”

“I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” she continued. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”

Never Again” is the rallying cry for Jewish survivors of the Holocaust and their supporters, who never again want humanity to allow such atrocities — resulting in the imprisonment, impressment into slave labor, starvation and mass execution of millions of innocent Jews — to happen to anyone.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez’s video, Todd said, “If you want to criticize the shameful treatment of people at our southern border, fine. You’ll have plenty of company. But be careful comparing them to Nazi concentration camps because they’re not at all comparable, in the slightest.”

TRENDING: Border Patrol Agent Offers To Give Ocasio-Cortez a Personal Tour of Detention Facility After ‘Disgusting’ Holocaust Comparison

The “Meet the Press” host also chastised House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler and other Democrats for defending Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison.

Nadler tweeted that people fail to learn the lesson of “Never Again” by not opposing the “dehumanization of people” and “violation of basic human rights.”

Todd concluded: “I’ve no doubt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cares deeply about what’s happening at the border. But she just did the people there a tremendous disservice by distracting from their plight. She said she didn’t use those words lightly. Well, neither did I.”

Is there any comparison between U.S. detention centers and Nazi concentration camps?

Thousands responded on Twitter to Todd’s chiding of the freshman lawmaker.

“I promise you no one at Fox News is keeping score for how many times you’re blatantly wrong in order to ‘give the other side some slack,'” one wrote.

“You got more energy for AOC calling them concentration camps than you do for what’s happening in those camps,” another tweeted.

The Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton responded, “But they are concentration camps @chucktodd. @AOC never used a Nazi reference @chucktodd. Kids have died in the camps @chucktodd. Kids are being traumatized for life in the camps @chucktodd. Why are you pandering @chucktodd? False equivalencies made Trump possible @chucktodd.”

RELATED: Acting ICE Chief Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Demoralizing’ Concentration Camp Rhetoric

“Todd goes out of his way to distinguish between labor camps and death camps here, but suggests that ‘concentration camps’ were run only by the Nazi regime and thus to invoke the term is to invoke the Nazis. But that’s just not true,” Quinta Jurecic, Lawfare managing editor, wrote.

Republican members of Congress shared Todd’s assessment that there is no comparing American detention facilities, used to process migrants crossing the U.S., to Nazi concentration camps.

Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, told The Western Journal, “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments reveal her lack of historical knowledge and insensitivity to those in concentration camps and their families.”

The Republican added that the Trump administration is responding to a humanitarian crisis at the border caused by the “huge influx of illegal immigrants,” which is putting tremendous strain on the resources of communities in her home state. Meanwhile, “House Democrats are doing absolutely nothing to help.”

Texas GOP congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez, “Your comments reveal total disregard for our sovereignty & a deep ignorance that belittles the horrors of the Holocaust.”

“If you’re worried about conditions at the border, why don’t you do something about it & support @RepMikeRogersAL’s bill securing billions in humanitarian aid?” Crenshaw asked.

He also pointed out that “in concentration camps, people are unjustly sought out and confined,” while migrants are coming to the U.S. in most cases to make asylum claims.

If the migrants decide they do not want to wait for their claims to be processed, they are certainly free to return to Mexico or other countries of origin.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Ocasio-Cortez Fans Set Their Sights on MSNBC’s Chuck Todd
Watch: Trump’s Faith Adviser Gives Powerful Prayer Against Wicked Forces Trying To Stop Him
White House Locked Down After Secret Service Arrests Man
Trump Skewers Democrats: I’d Get ‘Electric Chair’ if I Deleted an Emailed Love Note to Melania
Mark Levin: ‘I’m a Reagan Guy, but I’m Also a Trump Guy’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×