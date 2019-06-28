Ocasio-Cortez Fuming After Pelosi Abruptly Accepts McConnell’s Border Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has drawn the wrath of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by accepting that the only way to pass a bill funding humanitarian aid along the border was to accept a bipartisan Senate bill. That meant jettisoning a House bill far-left legislators wanted to use as a vehicle for their proposals.

The $4.6 billion humanitarian aid bill, which had passed the Senate 84-8 earlier Thursday, passed the House 305 to 102. As noted by The New York Times, the bill attracted only 129 Democrats in support as well as 176 Republicans.

The bill passed because moderate Democrats advocated passage over the spectacle of allowing agencies that were running out of money at the end of the month to do so. But that cut no ice with Ocasio-Cortez.

“Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats. Hell no. That’s an abdication of power we should refuse to accept. They will keep hurting kids if we do,” she tweeted.

Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats. Hell no. That’s an abdication of power we should refuse to accept. They will keep hurting kids if we do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

0 negotiation with the House. We offered crucial amendments to protect children and families – none are even being considered. A minority is different than a majority. And while the Senate has to deal with its lack of power there, a House majority should have a seat @ the table. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Pelosi tried to put the best face possible on the fractures in her party that led to the rare event of a bill passed by the majority-Republican Senate sailing through the Democrat-controlled House.

“In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill. As we pass the Senate bill, we will do so with a battle cry as to how we go forward to protect children in a way that truly honors their dignity and worth,” she wrote House Democrats, according to The Times.

Trump tweeted his support of the bill.

Bipartisan Humanitarian Aid Bill for the Southern Border just passed. A great job done by all! Now we must work to get rid of the Loopholes and fix Asylum. Thank you also to Mexico for the work being done on helping with Illegal Immigration – a very big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The Times reported that Vice President Mike Pence told Pelosi that the administration would voluntarily accept some of the Democrats’ conditions, such as notifying Congress of a child’s death within 24 hours and capping at 90 days the time children spend in temporary detention.

But that did not stop progressives from railing against the bill and anyone who supported it. Ocasio-Cortez slammed McConnell.

“His Senate bill is a militarization bill. McConnell killed the House Bill & dropped this one right before recess to force passage. Well, too bad. This is our job. Cancel vacation, fly the Senate in. Pass a clean humanitarian bill & stop trying to squeeze crises for more pain,” she tweeted, referring to the upcoming Fourth of July Congressional recess.

His Senate bill is a militarization bill. McConnell killed the House Bill & dropped this one right before recess to force passage. Well, too bad. This is our job. Cancel vacation, fly the Senate in. Pass a clean humanitarian bill & stop trying to squeeze crises for more pain. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Other progressives also vented their outrage.

Let’s be clear, we can’t cosign these horrendous xenophobic policies of family separation, metering, and Remain in Mexico. That is what we are ultimately doing with this vote. History will not look fondly on this moment. Call your member and ask them to vote NO! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 27, 2019

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota referenced an image of a dead man and child who had tried to cross the Rio Grande and said Congress “did nothing to stop that from happening.”

“What we did today is continue to allow the atrocity to take place. We’ve sent money that we don’t know if it’s going to continue to be used to put proper beds, to buy toothpaste, to assist these children in any kind of way and their families,” she said, according to ABC.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said Senate Democrats should have blocked the bill in the house until a better bill emerged.

“If we’re not going to hold them accountable and say they have these set standards they have to abide buy, then how are we addressing the humanities crisis? We’re just throwing money at folks and not telling them exactly what they’re supposed to be doing with it,” she said.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, lashed out at the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which wanted a vote on the Senate bill, which was ultimately what happened.

“Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus? Wouldn’t they want to at least fight against contractors who run deplorable facilities? Kids are the only ones who could lose today,” Pocan wrote on Twitter.

Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus? Wouldn’t they want to at least fight against contractors who run deplorable facilities? Kids are the only ones who could lose today. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 27, 2019

Some Democrats said the time had come to accept reality and pass the bill.

“The Senate bill is a good bipartisan bill that passed overwhelmingly in the Senate,” said Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, according to Roll Call. “It is an emergency on the border right now. We need to get money to the border as soon as possible. The House needs to take up the Senate bill and pass it and get money to the border.”

