Ocasio-Cortez Insists Attacks from Conway Somehow ‘Sexist’: ‘Patriarchy Has No Gender’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York played the gender card against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in response to Conway’s mocking reference to the freshman congresswoman’s public feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat.

On Tuesday, Conway spoke out against Ocasio-Cortez and three of her allies — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — for opposing a package of humanitarian aid for the border, Fox News reported.

Pelosi downplayed the quartet’s significance in an interview with The New York Times.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” the speaker said.

Enter Conway, who on Tuesday told “Fox & Friends” just what she thought.

“Major meow moment, a brushing back in a huge catfight. Really ridiculing them,” Conway said.

After the “catfight” comment, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to denounce Conway’s “sexism.”

“Catfight” is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/s6eMMmvzrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

“‘Catfight’ is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy,” she tweeted.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe painted the congresswoman’s statement as absurd in a reply tweet, writing, “Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense.”

Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her comments.

(Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity! We are all in this together.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

“Just when you think all hope is lost, we get a Fox News contributor to realize that patriarchy has no gender,” she tweeted, later adding, “(Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity! We are all in this together.)”

Boothe then resorted to the dictionary.

Patriarchy by definition is gender based. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/D7JxD1o8VG — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 9, 2019

“Patriarchy by definition is gender based,” she tweeted, referencing a Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of the word.

