SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Insists Attacks from Conway Somehow ‘Sexist’: ‘Patriarchy Has No Gender’

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 10, 2019 at 11:07am
Print

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York played the gender card against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in response to Conway’s mocking reference to the freshman congresswoman’s public feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat.

On Tuesday, Conway spoke out against Ocasio-Cortez and three of her allies — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts —  for opposing a package of humanitarian aid for the border, Fox News reported.

Pelosi downplayed the quartet’s significance in an interview with The New York Times.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” the speaker said.

Do you think the left becomes more unhinged every day?

TRENDING: MSNBC Forced To Issue Humiliating Apology After Megan Rapinoe Screams Out Vulgarity on Live TV

Enter Conway, who on Tuesday told “Fox & Friends” just what she thought.

“Major meow moment, a brushing back in a huge catfight. Really ridiculing them,” Conway said.

After the “catfight” comment, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to denounce Conway’s “sexism.”

“‘Catfight’ is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy,” she tweeted.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe painted the congresswoman’s statement as absurd in a reply tweet, writing, “Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense.”

Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her comments.

RELATED: Former Acting ICE Director Sets AOC Straight: Americans Who Break Law Separated from Children Too

“Just when you think all hope is lost, we get a Fox News contributor to realize that patriarchy has no gender,” she tweeted, later adding, “(Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity! We are all in this together.)”

Boothe then resorted to the dictionary.

“Patriarchy by definition is gender based,” she tweeted, referencing a Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of the word.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Unloads on ‘Lame Duck Failure’ Paul Ryan After Fresh Criticism from the Former House Speaker
Military Vets Send Powerful Message of Support for Trump in New Poll
ICE Deportations of Illegal Immigrants Will Reportedly Begin in a Matter of Days
Ocasio-Cortez Plays the Race Card Against Nancy Pelosi as Tensions Rise Among Congressional Democrats
Ocasio-Cortez Insists Attacks from Conway Somehow ‘Sexist’: ‘Patriarchy Has No Gender’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×