Ocasio-Cortez Issues Bizarre Apology To Donald Trump Jr

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York issued an apology to Donald Trump Jr. on “60 Minutes” Sunday after implying she’d use her congressional powers to subpoena him.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about the president’s son on Dec. 7 and said it was unwise of Trump Jr. to tweet negative things about her.

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2018

Host Anderson Cooper said some people saw her comments as an abuse of power and Ocasio-Cortez said she was sorry if it made Trump Jr. feel threatened.

“Well, if he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize,” she said.

“But I think, frankly, it’s legal advice that any person would give him.”

WATCH:

“If he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize.” @AOC discusses her Twitter dispute with Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/HUub7Y0xF6 pic.twitter.com/8ih11Wa0uI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

“You do know that most politicians don’t apologize for anything?” Cooper replied. “You’ve broken that rule now too.”

“Yeah, I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

