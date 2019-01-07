SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Issues Bizarre Apology To Donald Trump Jr

By Nick Givas
at 6:58am
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York issued an apology to Donald Trump Jr. on “60 Minutes” Sunday after implying she’d use her congressional powers to subpoena him.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about the president’s son on Dec. 7 and said it was unwise of Trump Jr. to tweet negative things about her.

Host Anderson Cooper said some people saw her comments as an abuse of power and Ocasio-Cortez said she was sorry if it made Trump Jr. feel threatened.

“Well, if he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize,” she said.

“But I think, frankly, it’s legal advice that any person would give him.”

WATCH:

“You do know that most politicians don’t apologize for anything?” Cooper replied. “You’ve broken that rule now too.”

“Yeah, I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

