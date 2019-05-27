Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out over NYT’s ‘Glamour Shot’ of Hope Hicks

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out over a New York Times photo of former White House communications director Hope Hicks, calling the photo a “glamour shot.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday complaining about The Times’ coverage of Hicks. The former communications director received a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler for her to testify as part of an investigation of the Trump administration, according to The Hill.

The congresswoman compared The Times’ coverage of Hicks to a Lifetime network drama.

“What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called ‘Hope’s Choice,’” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally.”

Ocasio-Cortez was referencing a photo shared by The Times shared as part of an article on Hicks.

“Hope Hicks, one of the best-known but least visible former members of President Trump’s White House staff, is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena,” The New York Times Politics account tweeted.

Responding in agreement with a tweet by former CNN host Soledad O’Brien, the congresswoman compared Hicks’ photo to “menacing” photos shown of “people-of-color” victims of shootings.

“Yup,” she wrote in a tweet. “Where’s the ‘no angel’ take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time.”

The House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas to former White House aides Hicks and Annie Donaldson for documents and testimony Tuesday, setting a deadline of June 4 for them to reveal relevant documents.

Both Hicks and Donaldson were asked to appear before the committee to testify on separate occasions later in June.

