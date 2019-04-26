SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Mocked for Labeling Democratic Colleague as a GOP Congressman

By Makenna Baird
Published April 26, 2019 at 12:29pm
In a now-deleted tweet on Thursday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tried to call out “older male members” of the Republican Party for posing and taking pictures next to a cardboard cutout of her.

The lawmaker in the photo that Ocasio-Cortez criticized, however, was not a Republican. It was Ocasio-Cortez’s colleague, Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth from Kentucky, the chairman of the House Budget Committee.

“GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, stylizing the tweet in the popular meme format.

The Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted the photo of Yarmuth standing next to Ocasio-Cortez’s cutout, accusing Democrats of their “radical, extremist will.”

“[L]ast month the socialists threatened the lone Kentucky Democrat in Congress if he didn’t bend to their radical extremist will,” the Kentucky Republican Party tweeted, along with the photo of Yarmuth. “Looks like AOC and socialism are calling the shorts for KYDems now!”

The party’s tweet comes just weeks after the Democratic Socialists of America “threatened to find a primary challenger for the Kentucky lawmaker after he didn’t immediately say he would support Medicare for All,” USA Today reported.

Even though the tweet from the Kentucky GOP labeled Yarmuth as a Democrat, Ocasio-Cortez was quick to call out the supposed “Republican.”

However, after realizing her mistake, people on Twitter were also quick to bash Ocasio-Cortez’s mistake.

Yarmuth responded to the controversy later, noting that he had only posted the photo to welcome Ocasio-Cortez in Kentucky.

At this time, it does not appear that Ocasio-Cortez or her representatives have made any comment on the Twitter mishap.

