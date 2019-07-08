Ocasio-Cortez Mocked on Twitter After Seeking Travel Suggestions for ‘a Few Days of Rest’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received many mocking responses when she tweeted over the weekend that she was looking for suggestions on which national park to visit.

“Ok everyone, planning to take a few days of rest within the next few months and am sourcing a few ideas,” the New York Democrat wrote.

“What’s your favorite US National Park to visit?” Ocasio-Cortez asked, adding, “Any tips for visiting said park also welcome!”

Ok everyone, planning to take a few days of rest within the next few months and am sourcing a few ideas. What’s your favorite US National Park to visit? 🏞 (Any tips for visiting said park also welcome!) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019

The freshman congresswoman’s tweet received many replies, including recommendations for Acadia National Park in Maine, Arches National Park in Utah, and Yosemite National Park in California.

However, other Twitter users took the opportunity to poke fun at Ocasio-Cortez.

“Mt. Rushmore, you can see the faces Trumps will be next to soon,” one wrote to her.

Mt. Rushmore, you can see the faces Trumps will be next to soon. — Chris Dico (@ChrisDico80) July 8, 2019

Others suggested the self-described Democratic socialist might enjoy visiting some parks in Venezuela.

“Check out El Avila National Park! It’s in Venezuela. Maybe while you are there you can see what socialism is like. Please bring a history [book] for the plane ride! Or are you taking a train, since we really shouldn’t be flying cuz #climatechange,” BIGIdeaGUY tweeted.

Still another advised Ocasio-Cortez that she should go to the library, because “that’s all you need to visit.”

Twitchy pointed out that the congresswoman has also been invited to visit various concentration camp sites, such as Auschwitz in Poland, after claiming that the U.S. is now running its own such camps in the form of detention facilities along the southern border.

A group of Latino pastors toured such a facility in El Paso, Texas last week, just days after Ocasio-Cortez decried the conditions, claiming detainees were being told by Border Patrol officers to drink out of toilets. (The Border Patrol union president called the claim “baseless and ridiculous.”)

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and senior pastor of New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento, California, told reporters at a news briefing that what he saw on his tour was different.

“I read the reports, saw the news clips. I just wanted to see what was actually happening in order to better enable our efforts to find a fair and a just solution to our broken immigration system,” Rodriguez said.

“To my surprise, I saw something drastically different from the stories I’ve been hearing in our national discourse. Even as a veteran of immigration advocacy in the U.S., I was shocked at the misinformation of the crisis at the border,” he added.

Despite various claims of filth and harsh conditions, the pastor said he saw nothing of the kind, and was assured he was seeing exactly what Ocasio-Cortez saw.

“We found no soiled diapers, no deplorable conditions and no lack of basic necessities,” Rodriguez stated.

The religious leader — who participated in inaugural ceremonies for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump — told Fox News he is not Republican or Democrat, but a Christian and someone who just wanted to see the truth for himself.

“I found amazing people on both sides trying to make a very difficult circumstance better,” Rodriguez said, noting the majority of Border Patrol agents are Latino. “So I don’t know where everyone else is visiting.”

