Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Alabama Abortion Law with Claims of ‘Brutal Form of Oppression’

By Makenna Baird
Published May 16, 2019 at 10:00am
Modified May 16, 2019 at 10:01am
Democrats are getting riled up over the string of abortion bills being signed into law around the country. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the latest to add her two cents to the situation on Wednesday, responding with claims that abortion bans are about “owning women.”

Most recently, such states as Georgia, Missouri and Alabama approved strict abortion laws, though Alabama bypassed Georgia’s “heartbeat” bill, allowing exceptions to abortion only if the mothers face a critical health risk.

The controversial bill also outlines 99 years of felony jail time if doctors were to perform an abortion in the state, NPR reported.

Ahead of the signing on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez criticized the Alabama bill.

“Alabama lawmakers are making all abortions a felony punishable w jailtime, [including] women victimized by rape+incest,” the congresswoman tweeted. “It’s going to @GovernorKayIvey‘s desk. She will decide the future of women’s rights in Alabama.”

Later on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez denounced abortion bans as a way to not only control “women’s bodies” but also their sexuality.

“From limiting birth control to banning comprehensive sex ed, US religious fundamentalists are working hard to outlaw sex that falls outside their theology,” she said.

She went on to say that abortion laws are about women’s authority.

“When women are in control of their sexuality, it threatens a core element underpinning right-wing ideology: patriarchy,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed, adding that abortion bans are “a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the 1 essential thing a person should command: their own body.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. Lila Rose, pro-life activist and founder of Live Action, responded by arguing that women’s control over their bodies is not tantamount to abortion rights.

“Our control over our bodies doesn’t equal the right to kill a child,” Rose tweeted. “My sexual choices do not include a choice to kill.”

In a subsequent tweet, Rose said that the freshman New York representative is advocating for “systemic violence” that kills many unborn children every year.

“Almost 1M children are killed in the womb annually because of fear, coercion, & for many – sexual convenience,” she said. “This isn’t freedom; it’s brutality.”

Lauren Enriquez, public relations manager for Human Coalition, told The Western Journal that Ocasio-Cortez has no “basis in reality” or “justification” for her talking points on abortion.

“The goal of pro-life laws, like the ones we are seeing in Georgia and Alabama, is to restore human rights to the marginalized preborn child and to challenge the wildly misogynistic notion that women must sacrifice their own children in order to succeed in life,” Enriquez said after encouraging Ocasio-Cortez to “educate herself” on pro-life groups.

“The pro-life movement is here to say what the abortion industry desperately tries to obfuscate: Your child is valuable and you don’t need to choose between a stable life and carrying your child to term,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only politician active Wednesday on Twitter following news about the Alabama abortion law. Sen. Bernie Sanders also attacked the law in a series of tweets, claiming that abortion is a “constitutional right” and “health care.”

“When we pass Medicare for All, we will be guaranteeing a woman’s right to control her own body by covering comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion,” the socialist senator tweeted.

Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
