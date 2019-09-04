SECTIONS
News
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Says Dan Crenshaw's Friends Have 'Likely Abused Their Spouse or Have a Violent Criminal Record'

×
By Joe Setyon
Published September 4, 2019 at 9:38am
Print

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took a shot Wednesday at one of her fellow freshman lawmakers, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

It all started when Crenshaw responded to the story of a woman who fended off a pair of would-be robbers with her handgun.

Crenshaw noted on Twitter that “situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.”

Referring to calls for universal background checks in response to several recent mass shootings, Crenshaw added: “Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this.”

TRENDING: California Boat Tragedy Hits Close to Home for Hollywood Star Rob Lowe: 'A Boat I've Been on Many Times'

“We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves,” he added.

But his words caught the ire of Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared to assert Wednesday that the friends he’d be lending his handgun to are “likely” spousal abusers or violent criminals.

“You are a member of Congress. Why are you ‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it,” she added.

Do you support universal background checks?

“Why on earth would you do that?”

As The Hill pointed out, different states have varying laws on the books when it comes to lending out firearms.

RELATED: Judge Jeanine Pirro Says Fox News Suspended Her, Worries She Could Be Fired

Federal law, however, makes it illegal to transfer a firearm to a person while “knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that such person” has been convicted of a felony punishable by more than a year behind bars, is a substance abuser, is an illegal alien, has known mental health issues, has been convicted of domestic violence or has been subject to a restraining order against an “intimate partner” or child.

Crenshaw, meanwhile, previously pointed out Tuesday that a universal background check policy may not have even prevented the mass shooting last week in Odessa, Texas.

“This is the 1st mass shooting where a universal background check *possibly* would have prevented him from having a gun, if and only if, they decided to self-enforce that law,” Crenshaw tweeted.

“Guys who shoot cops tend not to self-enforce laws. And we don’t make sweeping policy on one situation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Dan Crenshaw Issues Incredulous Reply to Ocasio-Cortez Implying His Friends Are Criminals
Ocasio-Cortez Says Dan Crenshaw's Friends Have 'Likely Abused Their Spouse or Have a Violent Criminal Record'
Astros All-Star George Springer Suffers Scary Head Shot While Making Spectacular Catch, Gets Carted Off Field
Days After Affair Claim, Omar's Husband Reportedly Seeking a Divorce
Kentucky Democrat Backs Down After Mitch McConnell Accepts His Debate Challenge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×