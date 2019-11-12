SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Says by Moving Democrats Further Left She Is 'Bringing the Party Home'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) takes the stage before speaking at the Climate Crisis Summit at Drake University on Nov. 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) takes the stage before speaking at the Climate Crisis Summit at Drake University on Nov. 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 12, 2019 at 10:22am
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Iowa voters recently that progressives’ attempts to move the Democratic Party to the left are actually returning the party to its historic roots.

“When people try to accuse us of going too far left — we’re not pushing the party left, we are bringing the party home,” she said during a Saturday rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

However, Ocasio-Cortez — who has butted heads on multiple occasions with Democratic leaders such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — also insisted that she and Sanders were part of a political revolution.

“Are you all ready for a revolution?” she said as she kicked off her appearance in Coralville, Iowa. “I sure am.”

She returned to the theme again, telling the crowd “people are ready for a true political revolution in the United States.”

Sanders is seeking to use Ocasio-Cortez to connect with younger voters and boost turnout.

“She’s going to do both,” Stacey Walker, the Sanders campaign’s Iowa co-chair, told Politico.

“There is a generation of young political activists that see AOC as the future of the party,” she said. “We will see an expanded turnout among the Latino community.”

Not everyone was sold on the impact of Ocasio-Cortez on middle America’s voters.

“Western Iowa isn’t exactly New York City,” Scott Punteney, head of the Pottawattamie County Democratic Party, told Politico.

“Some of her ideas might not sit well with a lot of more moderate Democrats, which is kind of what we have in the area,” he said.

“It plays moderately well in blue areas, but far less well in areas that voted Republican in 2016,” said Steven Drahozal, the Democratic chair in Dubuque County, Iowa, which supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

Does progressivism pose a threat to America?

“They have been painted as socialists, and that turns off many moderate and Republican voters,” he told The New York Times.

Sanders, for his part, used his new partnership with Ocasio-Cortez for a gag line about his age.

“People sometimes say that Alexandria and I are an odd couple, that she is so old and I am so young,” he said at a campaign event Friday. “But that’s OK. I’m not an ageist.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







