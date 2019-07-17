SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Slams McConnell as ‘Complicit in Racism’ After Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 17, 2019 at 7:34am
Print

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, saying he was “complicit in advancing racism” for not condemning recent remarks made by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

“You tell American citizens to ‘go back’ to their country, especially when we are sworn citizens and duly elected by fellow American citizens of the United States. That has everything to do with race because they have targeted four congresswomen of color who are American citizens with a classic line of white supremacy,” she told ABC News.

“Frankly, the majority leader is complicit in advancing racism in America if he doesn’t even have the backbone to speak out against the most basic, basic line.”

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

McConnell said Tuesday that the president’s remarks were not racist but all political leaders, including the president, “have the responsibility to elevate the public discourse.”

“The president is not a racist,” McConnell said.

“It’s about time we lowered the temperature all across the board. All of us ought to contribute to a better level of discourse,” he added.

McConnell also said the rhetoric in Washington has gotten “overheated” recently and said “everyone” should “lower all this incendiary rhetoric.”

Reps. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan also slammed the president with their own comments on Twitter.

Trump’s controversial remarks came Sunday when he tweeted that the four Democratic congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president wrote.

RELATED: 2020 Dem Endorses McConnell Challenger, Humiliated When the Replies Start Rolling in

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” he added.

The four congresswomen held a news conference Monday condemning Trump’s tweets as racist and xenophobic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Dems Flip-Flop on Resignation Calls, Now Taking Donations from Controversial ‘Blackface’ Governor
Ocasio-Cortez Slams McConnell as ‘Complicit in Racism’ After Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions
Oil Tanker Completely Disappears After Getting Near Iran
Judge Gives Trump Big Win in Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
Trump Ignites Democrats’ Fury by Telling Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Others To Leave America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×