Ocasio-Cortez Slams McConnell as ‘Complicit in Racism’ After Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, saying he was “complicit in advancing racism” for not condemning recent remarks made by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

“You tell American citizens to ‘go back’ to their country, especially when we are sworn citizens and duly elected by fellow American citizens of the United States. That has everything to do with race because they have targeted four congresswomen of color who are American citizens with a classic line of white supremacy,” she told ABC News.

“Frankly, the majority leader is complicit in advancing racism in America if he doesn’t even have the backbone to speak out against the most basic, basic line.”

JUST IN: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells @SerenaMarsh Senate Majority Leader is “complicit in advancing racism in America” for not criticizing Trump. “When you tell American citizens to go back to their country … that has everything to do with race” https://t.co/5YIpd4Iv6d pic.twitter.com/TqK8I8hWwJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 16, 2019

TRENDING: Breaking: 3 Republicans Defect, Help House Dems Pass Massive Min. Wage Hike to $15/Hr

McConnell said Tuesday that the president’s remarks were not racist but all political leaders, including the president, “have the responsibility to elevate the public discourse.”

“The president is not a racist,” McConnell said.

“It’s about time we lowered the temperature all across the board. All of us ought to contribute to a better level of discourse,” he added.

McConnell also said the rhetoric in Washington has gotten “overheated” recently and said “everyone” should “lower all this incendiary rhetoric.”

Reps. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan also slammed the president with their own comments on Twitter.

Trump’s controversial remarks came Sunday when he tweeted that the four Democratic congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president wrote.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

RELATED: McConnell Defies Media on Live TV, Says Trump’s Comments on ‘the Squad’ Didn’t Go Far Enough

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” he added.

The four congresswomen held a news conference Monday condemning Trump’s tweets as racist and xenophobic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.