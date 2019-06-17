Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Back at Trump: ‘I’ll Call Your Bluff’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back at President Donald Trump Sunday after he agreed with comments she made that there is a “very real risk” he will be re-elected if Democrats don’t impeach.

If Trump is not impeached, Ocasio-Cortez believes that Democrats will lose the presidency to Trump in the 2020 election, according to an interview she had Sunday with Jon Karl on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Trump quoted her on Twitter after the interview, saying that he agrees that the Democrats have a risk of losing to him.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.” I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do,” according to Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Trump on Twitter. She ended her tweet with hand-waving emoji.

Mr. President, you’re from Queens. You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week. Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye 👋🏽 https://t.co/4O9PNbYFki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 17, 2019

As can be expected, that generated a considerable Twitter response.

Some of it made fun of Ocasio-Cortez.

You’re from Westchester. Stop perpetuating ‘Da Bronx’ like you are some kind of street tough kid. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) June 17, 2019

I think we need to prosecute Representatives that miss use campaign funds also… including you @AOC — Skip Duncan (@skipperd1958) June 17, 2019

Please if possible, concentrate on doing something positive & productive in DC. Also, whether you agree with him or not, Donald J. Trump is the Commander-in-Chief so please show some respect when addressing him since you are in a position of privilege & prestige .Thank you. — Ravi Yande (@ravireport) June 17, 2019

Lol YOU are the only one that will be saying BYE at your next election. You’re a fluke and your 15 minutes are up! — Leo Daniels Ent.🌎 (@LeoRules1) June 17, 2019

But of course, she has her fans, too.

Can’t wait for you to turn 35 and run for POTUS — Deborah Kass (@deborahkass) June 17, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also said that Democrats have to choose a progressive 2020 nominee. If not, the risk of losing to Trump is real, according to her interview Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been vocal about impeaching Trump, and she called impeachment a “constitutional responsibility” in an earlier interview according to Fox News.

