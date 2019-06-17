SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Back at Trump: ‘I’ll Call Your Bluff’

×
By Shelby Talcott
Published June 17, 2019 at 7:57am
Print

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back at President Donald Trump Sunday after he agreed with comments she made that there is a “very real risk” he will be re-elected if Democrats don’t impeach.

If Trump is not impeached, Ocasio-Cortez believes that Democrats will lose the presidency to Trump in the 2020 election, according to an interview she had Sunday with Jon Karl on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Trump quoted her on Twitter after the interview, saying that he agrees that the Democrats have a risk of losing to him.

TRENDING: Pharma Industry Suing Trump Administration over New Regulations

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do,” according to Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Trump on Twitter. She ended her tweet with hand-waving emoji.

As can be expected, that generated a considerable Twitter response.

Some of it made fun of Ocasio-Cortez.

RELATED: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Destructive’ Democratic Socialism

But of course, she has her fans, too.

Ocasio-Cortez also said that Democrats have to choose a progressive 2020 nominee. If not, the risk of losing to Trump is real, according to her interview Sunday.

Do you think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be re-elected?

The 29-year-old has been vocal about impeaching Trump, and she called impeachment a “constitutional responsibility” in an earlier interview according to Fox News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Egypt’s Ousted President Mohammed Morsi Dies After Courtroom Collapse
Gunman Opens Fire in Downtown Dallas, Killed by Police
Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Back at Trump: ‘I’ll Call Your Bluff’
Mexico Steps Up Enforcement, Arrests Nearly 800 Illegal Immigrants in One Day
Trump’s Moves Against Huawei Will Cost Company Dearly, Founder Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×