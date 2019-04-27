SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Pushes Gun-Control Bill Immediately After Synagogue Shooting

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pictured in a file photo from a Capitol Hill hearing on April 10.Alex Wroblewski / Getty ImagesU.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pictured in a file photo from a Capitol Hill hearing on April 10, didn't waste any time after Saturday's synagogue shooting in California to start harping on gun control. But gun rights supporters didn't waste any time firing back. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

By Peter Hasson
Published April 27, 2019 at 3:34pm
Modified April 28, 2019 at 11:27am
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday used a shooting at a California synagogue that left one person dead to demand the Senate act on a gun control bill.

Three worshippers were wounded in the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue, authorities said.

Police have one suspect in custody, who is described as a 19-year-old male.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Mocked for Labeling Democratic Colleague as a GOP Congressman

“Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet, before pivoting to gun control.

“We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors,” she wrote. “The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.”

Do liberals try to score political points out of tragedies?

The response was definitely mixed. Ocasio-Cortez had supporters, of course.

But plenty of social media users didn’t like Ocasio-Cortez’s take one bit.

RELATED: Report: Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Would Cause ‘Significant Environmental Damage’

The legislation expands federal background checks to include private transfers and would effectively ban Americans ages 18-20 from acquiring handguns.

The Democratically controlled House passed HR8 in February.

California, where the shooting took place, recently tightened statewide gun laws.

Legislation that took effect in January raised the age for purchasing a long gun from 18 to 21.

A federal judge in March struck down a law banning firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

