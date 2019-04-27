Ocasio-Cortez Pushes Gun-Control Bill Immediately After Synagogue Shooting

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday used a shooting at a California synagogue that left one person dead to demand the Senate act on a gun control bill.

Three worshippers were wounded in the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue, authorities said.

Police have one suspect in custody, who is described as a 19-year-old male.

#UPDATE: What we know about the Chabad Poway synagogue shooting today:-Suspect: 19 year-old, white male is in custody, he used AR-style rifle, surrendered w/o incident-Fatality: 1 older female-Injuries: 3 patients – a female juvenile & 2 adult males, all in stable condition — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 27, 2019

“Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet, before pivoting to gun control.

“We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors,” she wrote. “The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.”

Heartbroken to hear of the San Diego synagogue shooting, particularly so on this final day of Passover. We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors. The longer the Senate delays holding a vote on #HR8, the more we put Americans at risk.https://t.co/ef9FURMFQ5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 27, 2019

The response was definitely mixed. Ocasio-Cortez had supporters, of course.

As per usual, Republicans will send their thoughts & prayers. We need action now. A required background check #HR8 for every firearm sale is no longer a debate, it’s a must. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 27, 2019

But plenty of social media users didn’t like Ocasio-Cortez’s take one bit.

From zero to politics in one tweet. Well done! — Chris (Not a Redneck, Has Issues) Debo (@only_a_downstat) April 27, 2019

We should enforce the laws on the books, not add more to restrict law abiding citizens. Bring back the death penalty for gun crimes that kill. Oh wait but that’s to heartless right? I bet it will curve the crimes but yet we’d much rather them sit in jail on tax payers dollar — Paul (@PaulUSArmy) April 28, 2019

Here in CA, we are not an open carry state. This means, effectively, all guns are banned outside our homes. What stricter laws could there be? Also..which ones would criminals obey? We’re all ears. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 27, 2019

I have a gun, went through the background checks etc. With #HR8 it won’t stop criminals from getting a hold of guns. They’ll get them from other criminals. Gun control only works with law abiding people, not criminals. Guns protect people too! — Vicky Sue Smith Sosa (@VickySueSmithS1) April 28, 2019

The legislation expands federal background checks to include private transfers and would effectively ban Americans ages 18-20 from acquiring handguns.

The Democratically controlled House passed HR8 in February.

California, where the shooting took place, recently tightened statewide gun laws.

Legislation that took effect in January raised the age for purchasing a long gun from 18 to 21.

A federal judge in March struck down a law banning firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

