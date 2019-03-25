Ocasio-Cortez Has Yet To Pay Taxes from Failed Business Venture

When the office of New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first heard that she owed taxes on a 6-year-old business venture that failed, the response was that the bill would be paid, pronto.

Two weeks later, the bill from 2012 remains unpaid, the New York Post reported Saturday.

According to the report, Brook Avenue Press, which was created as a book publisher focusing on books for inner-city children, owes New York State $1,877.56 in corporate taxes.

After not getting its cash, the state dissolved the company in October 2016 and issued a warrant for the money on July 6, 2017, the Post reported.

Corbin Trent, an aide to Ocasio-Cortez, told the Post Thursday that the matter was being looked into by Ocasio-Cortez’s lawyers.

“I’m her congressional staffer, not her personal accountant,” he said.

Some on Twitter chortled over the incident.

You started a business that was subsidized by the tax payers. Then stiffed the state on your tax bill after you failed. pic.twitter.com/ryAdyR6f1a — Greg (@Greg92333022) March 24, 2019

Aoc is part of the people pushin 4 legislation 2 look n2 all of Trumps dealings b4 winning the presidency but yet she still owes money in taxes 4 her FAILED business — Steve Hunt (@SteveHu97984948) March 24, 2019

In January, Ocasio-Cortez called for higher taxes on the rich.

“People are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes,” she said in a “60 Minutes” interview in which she envisioned a top tax rate as high as 70 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez has also been taking to Twitter to explain the problem with so-called safe races in the House.

The majority of Americans live in safe districts, where gen election isn’t competitive. By stymieing primaries, you deny most voters their best chance at choosing their representative. We also deny the party the opportunity of training up a future bench, something we badly need. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 22, 2019

In the case of Ocasio-Cortez, her primary election victory over former congressman Joseph Crowley was tantamount to winning the general election in a district where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans.

Not everyone, however, agreed with her.

“This is a direct rebuke to groups like Justice Democrats, who are launching a nationwide search to challenge Democrats in safe districts who do not represent the will of the people.”https://t.co/9bmEsBVfJ4 — Bartleby Scrivener (@brtlbyscrvnr) March 23, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the prime mover of the Green New Deal, which this week faces a vote in the Senate, according to The Hill.

