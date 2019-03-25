SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Has Yet To Pay Taxes from Failed Business Venture

By Jack Davis
Published March 25, 2019 at 7:52am
When the office of New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first heard that she owed taxes on a 6-year-old business venture that failed, the response was that the bill would be paid, pronto.

Two weeks later, the bill from 2012 remains unpaid, the New York Post reported Saturday.

According to the report, Brook Avenue Press, which was created as a book publisher focusing on books for inner-city children, owes New York State $1,877.56 in corporate taxes.

After not getting its cash, the state dissolved the company in October 2016 and issued a warrant for the money on July 6, 2017, the Post reported.

Corbin Trent, an aide to Ocasio-Cortez, told the Post Thursday that the matter was being looked into by Ocasio-Cortez’s lawyers.

“I’m her congressional staffer, not her personal accountant,” he said.

Some on Twitter chortled over the incident.

In January, Ocasio-Cortez called for higher taxes on the rich.

Is this liberal showing her hypocrisy?

“People are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes,” she said in a “60 Minutes” interview in which she envisioned a top tax rate as high as 70 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez has also been taking to Twitter to explain the problem with so-called safe races in the House.

In the case of Ocasio-Cortez, her primary election victory over former congressman Joseph Crowley was tantamount to winning the general election in a district where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans.

Not everyone, however, agreed with her.

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the prime mover of the Green New Deal, which this week faces a vote in the Senate, according to The Hill.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
