Ocasio Cortez’s Schemes: Green on the Outside, Red on the Inside

When trafficking in reality, once you admit the worst, everything is more fun all around. So with that said, we must recognize that the Green New Deal isn’t new, just renamed.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, its last general secretary — Mikhail Gorbachev — founded the Green Cross. Its objective was to keep socialism alive under the guise of environmentalism.

Gorby was one of the first watermelons — green on the outside, red on the inside. These watermelons used pretended concern for Mother Nature to mask their Mother Russia contempt for capitalism — and trick the public into embracing socialist ideas, in the name of “saving the Earth.”

For example, the Green Cross “advocate(s) for environmental and developmental sustainability in the face of threats posed by over-consumption and use of fossil fuels” and waxes about the “growing gap between rich and poor.” Sounds like something you could hear at the SXSW Conference and Festival.

We now have modern socialist watermelons who want to impose austerity on everyone except themselves. These are not just candidates who want to be president but also their supporters. As with all forms of totalitarianism, every person, small or large becomes a cog in the system of state control.

TRENDING: Trump Reportedly Preparing New Executive Orders To Clamp Down on Illegal Immigration

But the people who had actually suffered under socialism for the previous three-quarters of a century in the USSR weren’t interested in red repackaged as green. They knew what socialism meant — and rejected it. But the watermelons haven’t given up. And they have targeted people too young to remember the horror which resulted from the imposition of totalitarianism.

Around the same time the Soviet Union imploded and the Green Cross sprang up to “keep hope alive,” newly minted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was being born.

She, like many fellow millennials, have no memory of the old Soviet Union and so, perhaps, can be forgiven for urging it to be reconstituted here. That, of course, doesn’t make her — and older boomer watermelons, like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — less dangerous.

Ocasio-Cortez grew up in a country made prosperous and free because of capitalism. A country in which a girl from the Bronx, descended from Puerto Rican immigrants, could attend an elite college and become a member of Congress, all by the age of 30.

Social and economic mobility is not a characteristic of socialist countries. There is equality — of misery. An ossified elite — and the submerged majority. There is also pollution as socialist countries tend to be littered with garbage.

Much of the old Soviet Union is a gigantic Superfund site — without funding to clean it up. The worst nuclear disaster the world has yet seen — short of an actual atomic bombing — occurred in the socialist paradise, at Chernobyl, in 1986. The reactor core melted down; the entire city of Chernobyl had to be evacuated — and remains evacuated to this day.

The Chernobyl disaster wasn’t the result of greedy capitalists out to make a buck. It was the result of shoddy design and punting of responsibility for anything.

In Cuba, cars from the 1950s — without catalytic converters — still fouling the air. In America, sans socialism, cars emit almost no pollution. There is smog … in China. Not much here.

But the Green New Deal (like the Green Cross before it) isn’t really about the environment, which may be why no one wants to vote for it.

RELATED: Diamond & Silk: Ocasio-Cortez’s Quick Fall from Grace Is Everyone’s Fault But Her Own

It is about using legitimate concern for the environment to justify the resuscitation of the political system which has destroyed not just the environment of the countries in which it has been practiced but also the lives of the hundreds of millions of people unlucky enough to be their citizens.

It is both tragic and ironic that Ocasio-Cortez may prove to be the stalking horse for the imposition of the very system which would have never given her a chance.

And now, in a display of almost unfathomable cognitive dissonance, she and other watermelons are trying to destroy the system which made it possible for people like herself to rise.

For millennials, the horrors of socialism are faded pictures in history books many of them probably never read. If they did read them, they may believe that it wasn’t socialism that failed – but the wrongheaded way it was implemented.

Instead, they see attractive Ocasio-Cortez and telegenic “Beto” insisting we can do socialism here the right way this time. Lenin’s heirs — Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hugo Chavez — said the exact same thing.

It always turns out the same way.

The false premise of socialism, however presented, is that the people rule. In fact, the leaders rule them. Often a single Dear Leader, as in North Korea. Sometimes a Politburo. It is a difference without distinction.

The actual people rule nothing, including themselves. They are free to do nothing which the state hasn’t given them permission to do. They have no right to do anything — except obey.

This is the inevitable nature — and consequence — of a system which rejects, at the most fundamental level, the sovereignty of the individual over himself and which cedes it — not to his fellow men – but to the ruling elite.

An elite which 2020 Democratic power-seekers such as Joe Biden and Kirsten Gillibrand hope to become — by riding the Watermelon Express to victory in 2020. By re-branding red to green for a new generation of useful idiots, Democrats hope to take people’s minds off the ugliness of socialism.

The goal of the Green New Deal and its marketers is to make Americans superfluous and wholly dependent upon the state. A hodgepodge of sloganeers, brainwashers and dogmatists are hell-bent on changing the nation’s identity and only the voters can stop it.

A.J. Rice is CEO of Publius PR, a premiere millennial-owned communications firm in Washington, D.C. Rice is a brand manager, star-whisperer and auteur media influencer, who has produced or promoted Laura Ingraham, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Monica Crowley, Charles Krauthammer, Steve Hilton, Victor Davis Hanson, Anthony Scaramucci, David Bossie and many others. Find out more at publiuspr.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.