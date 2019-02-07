Ocasio-Cortez’s Own Website Promotes Image of Offshore Drilling 

The congressional website belonging to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vehement opponent of fossil fuels, prominently features an image of an off-shore drilling rig.

At the time of this article’s publication, the offshore drilling rig picture could still be seen when visiting Ocasio-Cortez’s “energy” issue section on her congressional website.

The image is perplexing given her adamant criticism of the U.S. oil and gas industry and her promotion of the “Green New Deal.”

The GND is a proposal to dramatically transition the country’s energy sector away from fossil fuels and towards renewable sources of power.

It would seem a picture of a wind turbine or solar panel would be more fitting for her internet page.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Gets Criticized for Her SOTU ‘Prebuttal’

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist, unveiled her Green New Deal on Thursday.

The resolution calls for a rapid overhaul of the country’s power market.

It also sets a number of social justice and welfare goals — proposals that go well beyond climate change.

The resolution calls for World WarII-style mobilization efforts to cut down the nation’s carbon emissions.

Do you think the Green New Deal would be a bad idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

It also originally sought to tackle cow flatulence, which happens to be a big source of methane emissions.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” an earlier version of the resolution’s fact sheet read.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office, however, has since removed “farting” from their fact sheet.

The resolution is not expected to pass Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself has suggested the Green New Deal is more of a suggestion rather than a concrete part of the Democratic Party’s legislative agenda.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Release Was So Bad, Her Staff Took Its Webpage Offline

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.