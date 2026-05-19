Oct. 7 Exhibit Sign in London Removed After Police Warn It Could Attract Terrorists

The United Kingdom’s slide from Great Britain to Great Appeasement keeps picking up steam.

Swamped by years of legal and illegal immigration from the Muslim world, the nation that gave birth to the idea of free speech centuries ago apparently can’t stop abasing itself — and abridging freedom of speech today, in the name of appeasing its Muslim invaders.

And in the 21st-century version of the nation that stood alone against the armies of Hitler’s Germany, a memorial to Jewish victims of a Muslim terrorist army never stood a chance.

In a development that’s as craven as it is unsurprising, The Jerusalem Post on Monday reported that London police — under the city’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan — asked the organizers of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition to remove the main sign advertising the exhibition’s presence in the U.K.’s capital city.

The sign has been returned to the public eye, according to the Jewish News Syndicate, but the idea that police even made such a request — in the capital of what used to be a world power — sends a message all its own — of cowardice, appeasement, and surrender.

As most of the world should remember, the Nova Music Festival was a gathering of young Israeli music fans that became the scene of stomach-turning violence during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

As the sun was rising that day, defenseless festivalgoers died in a bloodbath as Muslim killers converged on the unsuspecting audience and left 260 dead — almost 20 percent of the 1,400 slain on the worst day of Jewish bloodshed since the Holocaust.

A festival. A moment in time. Then everything changed. The Nova Exhibition shares the human stories behind that moment, told through those who experienced it. Opening in London from 20 May. Purchase your tickets now: https://t.co/Hb3W0Vk5DD pic.twitter.com/KRZbX5LTpX — Nova Exhibition (@novaexhibition) May 8, 2026

The Nova Exhibition bills itself, according to its website, as a re-creation of “a festival dedicated to peace and love that was savagely cut short by a terrorist attack on that fateful day.” It “is presented as a way to empower visitors to responsibly explore & bear witness to the tragic events of October 7 and its aftermath.”

It has been on display in New York, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Miami, Toronto, and Washington, D.C., according to the website.

In June 2024, it was in New York City and, naturally, was targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters. But even spineless Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the protests, according to The New York Times. (To be clear, this was in the pre-Mayor Zohran “Jew-Hating” Mamdani era.)

But in London, organizers were asked to keep it quiet — to avoid offending Muslims and inviting a Muslim terrorist attack.

“According to sources familiar with the matter, London police sought to minimize any early exposure of the exhibition’s exact location, out of concern that attempts could be made to organize extreme protests or security incidents around the site before it officially opens to the public,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

Imagine that. An exhibition devoted to telling the stories of victims of bloodthirsty, murderous terrorists might just not sit well with the kind of people who support bloodthirsty, murderous terrorists. In fact, it might even convince a few to become bloodthirsty, murderous terrorists themselves and attack the exhibition honoring the victims of bloodthirsty, murderous terrorists.

A manlier country, committed to freedom, might take steps to protect the exhibition. A police department committed to upholding the law might go out of its way to signal that it will take ruthless action to prevent any group from disrupting a peaceful, educational event aimed at humanizing the numbers behind the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

But this is the United Kingdom under the leftist leadership of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer (at least for now), and this is London, under the aging leadership of Mayor Khan, a man who’s been in power from 2016 until now, when the city’s Muslims make up 15 percent of its population.

It’s a country whose finest hour passed more than 80 years ago, when it withstood the might of a German Wehrmacht and a Third Reich bent on conquering Europe and utterly extinguishing its Jewish population.

Now it’s a shadow of itself, unable or unwilling to protect its own women and children from the depravities of its immigrant population.

Try criticizing Palestinian flags on social media, or, like Elon Musk, drawing attention to the disgraceful state of affairs in the U.K. today, and you’ll find out the British can still be as tough as a bulldog.

But clearly it’s too much to expect the London and England that Winston Churchill rallied 86 years ago to live up to its heritage today by protecting an exhibition devoted to the memories of the slaughter of Jews in Israel.

Judging by the reported treatment of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition, appeasement is easier in the U.K. today.

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