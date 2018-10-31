SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics US News
Print

October Hiring Smashes Economist Expectations as Job Market Continues To Blaze

An employee works on the assembly line for the Ford 2018 and 2019 F-150 truck at the Ford Motor Company's Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan.Jeff Kowalsky / APF / Getty ImagesAn employee works on the assembly line for the Ford 2018 and 2019 F-150 truck at the Ford Motor Company's Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky / APF / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:51am
Print

October brought with it hefty gains in what economists are calling a “robust” jobs market with 227,000 new private sector hires, ADP Research Institute reported.

That increase in employment was unexpected, according to CNBC, which reported that economists expected a growth of 189,000 jobs.

October’s number is an increase from September, which saw growth of 218,000, CNBC reported.

ADP’s breakdown of the jobs that were filled in October showed the large majority came from the service sector, with an increase of 189,000.

Under that heading, the largest increase was in the trade, transportation and utilities area, which grew by 61,000, and leisure and hospitality increased by 40,000 jobs in October.

TRENDING: Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

The goods-producing sector increase was 38,000 jobs. The largest growth under that heading was construction and manufacturing, which increased by 17,000 jobs each this month.

Of those jobs added, 29,000 were added to small businesses, with fewer than 50 employees.

Midsized companies with up to 500 employees made up 96,000 of the jobs, and companies with more than 500 employees accounted for 102,000 of the new employment.

“The job market bounced back strongly last month despite being hit by back-to-back hurricanes,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s, said in a statement according to CNBC.

Is your employer having trouble filling its job openings?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Testimonial to the robust employment picture is the broad-based gains in jobs across industries. The only blemish is the struggles small businesses are having filling open job positions,” Zandi added.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on the promise of a better economy, continues to broadcast the positive economic news on his Twitter feed.

The ADP/Moody’s count is always anticipated because it tends to be a barometer for the Labor Department’s release of its non-farm payrolls report on the first Friday of every month.

RELATED: GDP Report Released, Beats Economists’ Expectations

The Labor Department’s report is typically a more conservative estimate.

In September, the government reported an increase of 134,000 jobs, which is considerably less than ADP’s estimate of 218,000.

On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 new jobs in October, which would be a slight dip from last year’s average of 201,000, according to CNBC.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security on Aug. 8, 2013, in New York City.Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Mueller Alleges Women Were Offered Money by Opponents To ‘Make False Claims’

Randy DeSoto

ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Scalise Reacts After CNN’s Don Lemon Says ‘I Don’t See Democrats Killing’ Over Politics

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Jack Davis

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis just picked up two big endorsements from labor unions that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.Jason Lews / Facebook screen shot

Huge Hillary-Supporting Unions Flip, Fully Endorse Republican

Randy DeSoto

CNN interviews Ambassador Ron Dermer.Sarah Edwards / YouTube screen shot

Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

Steven Beyer

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki HaleyLev Radin / Shutterstock

Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

Chris Agee

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West during an appearance on 'TMZ.'TMZ screen shot

Candace Owens ‘Hurt’ over Kanye’s Remarks, Vows to Keep Fighting On

Savannah Pointer

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 studios on October 16, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.Tom Reel-Pool / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke Has Already Broken a Campaign Promise Before Election Day

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.