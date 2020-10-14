October during a presidential election year has developed a reputation for being riddled with “surprises” — meaning unearthed political dirt on a candidate that may affect election outcomes.

One of this year’s October surprises happens to be regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his sexual assault accuser, Tara Reade.

Reade, a longtime Democrat, is planning to release a memoir on Oct. 27 titled “Left Out: When the Truth Doesn’t Fit In,” which details her experience after publicly sharing her allegation against Biden, who she claims sexually assaulted her while she worked for him in 1993. Biden was a senator at the time.

In her memoir, according to the promotional website, Reade promises to share “the aftermath of the re-victimization of speaking out about her sexual assault, with then Senator Joe Biden in 1993, where the shaming, attacks, and threats instigated by the media sent her into a personal tailspin.”

“Tara-rized viciously by cyber bullies, receiving death threats and fearing for her life and those of her family, Tara tells how living with no regret and coming forward was right for her conscious,” the website states.

In an article published Tuesday, Reade told Fox News that “by being really frank about my life, about what has happened to me, and how I keep forward,” she hopes her work will help others who have also been victims.

But Reade told Fox she doesn’t think the timing of her memoir’s planned release by TVGuestpert Publishing will affect Biden’s election chances because of the prevalence of early voting.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the election,” she told Fox. “I do discuss Joe Biden and how I experienced Joe Biden as a staffer and as a woman. And it was not a positive experience, yet he is going to the most powerful position in the Western world.”

Still, whether Reade intended to or not, her memoir may have an effect on voter turnout for Biden as the publicity will certainly bring Reade’s allegation against the Democratic presidential candidate back to the public eye with only weeks before Election Day.

This is also an occasion for voters to remember Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris‘ opinion on Biden’s accusers. Only last year — before she was selected by Biden as his vice-presidential running mate, of course — Harris stated that she believed these women.

In April 2019, a reporter asked Harris’ at a campaign event in Nevada, “Senator, the question for you is, as someone who has a relationship with Vice President Biden, what message would you give to the women who feel like their space has been invaded in the past by the Vice President?”

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris responded.

“Do you believe that the vice president should enter this race?”

“Oh, he’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do.”

This is just another moment where we are reminded of the double-standard embodied by Democratic politicians.

When Democrats call on Americans to “believe all women” who voice allegations against men such as President Trump or Justice Brett Kavanaugh, they refuse to equally apply their same principle to accusers of former President Bill Clinton or Biden.

Unfortunately for the country, there’s nothing surprising about that.

