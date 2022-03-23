Share
News
Sports
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won first place in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 18.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won first place in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 18. (Mary Schwalm / AP)

Odd: NBC News Airbrushes Image of Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

 By Richard Moorhead  March 23, 2022 at 8:14am
Share

NBC appears to have edited a picture of controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

The picture, used in coverage after Thomas dominated his competition in the NCAA finals, was altered in a manner to make Thomas appear more feminine.

The airbrushed photo was used in a segment of NBC’s “Today” show on Monday.

Trending:
Odd: NBC News Airbrushes Image of Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

The edit in question removed blemishes on Thomas’ face.

The biological male’s face and shoulders were also softened.

Should Lia Thomas be banned from women's sports?

In the original photo, Thomas’ face was more angular and bony, both features more associated with male bodies than female ones.

Social media users were quick to notice that NBC used an airbrushed photo for the swimmer.

Thomas won the 500-yard NCAA Division I championship on Friday, a new high point in his rise to dominance in college women’s swimming.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recognized the second-place championship finisher, Emma Weyant, as the real winner of the title. Weyant is a Florida resident.

During an awards ceremony following Thomas’ championship win, the runners-up appeared to give the University of Pennsylvania swimmer a cold shoulder.

Related:
Trump Unleashes on 'Lazy and Cowardly' Bill Barr in Leaked Letter to NBC Anchor

Three medalists celebrated to the side of Thomas, in what may amount to a protest of his inclusion in the sport.

Men possess fundamental advantages over women in a wide range of physical sports.

Men have thicker bone density and increased muscle mass, advantages that can easily give an athlete an advantage in a physical sport such as swimming.

Thomas’ rise to the top of women’s swimming has thrown the very premise of women’s sports into question, with advocates fearing that women’s sports will be destroyed by an influx of biologically male athletes.

Thomas has declined to address increasing criticism and skepticism of his place in women’s sports, telling an ESPN reporter that he tries to filter out as much of it as he can.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Trump Takes Hillary Clinton to Court: 'Maliciously Conspired to Weave a False Narrative'
Finally: New Lawsuit Could Take Down Biden Aircraft Mask Mandate
Watch: Russian Warship Featured in Propaganda Goes Up in Flames After Ukrainians Strike
British Volunteer Fighting with Ukrainians Shares Update from Front Lines of Besieged City
Ten Airline CEOs Call for Biden to End Passenger Mask Mandate
See more...

Conversation