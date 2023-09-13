Odessa, Texas Set to Tell COVID Fascists to Sit Down and Shut Up - New Law Would Take Effect Immediately

It’s back.

Or at least that’s what they’re telling us.

According to CBS News, three new COVID-19 variants are spreading across the country, and while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not announced new mask mandates, some schools and businesses are already reinstating them.

But while the rest of the country gets ready to go into lockdowns, mandates and full-on panic at the sign of a sniffle, one city in Texas is making sure they don’t have to go through the madness again.

The Odessa City Council in Texas has taken a bold step towards safeguarding individual liberties and medical freedom by introducing a resolution that bans the enforcement of mask mandates, business lockdowns, and vaccine mandates.

EXCLUSIVE: The Odessa City Council in Texas is set to introduce a resolution banning the enforcement of any mask mandates, business lockdowns or vaccine mandates in the city. Read about it first at the @DailyCaller https://t.co/HPkjqdGgbO — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) September 12, 2023

The new resolution, which went into effect Tuesday night, unequivocally states that no adverse action or penalty can be imposed on individuals who choose not to undergo a medical treatment involving the administration of a vaccine.

According to The Daily Caller, which reviewed the document, the resolution states that “[A] person may not take an adverse action or impose a penalty of any kind against an individual lawfully residing in this City for the individual’s refusal or failure to obtain a medical treatment involving the administration of a vaccine.”

Odessa City Council Member Chris Hanie told the Caller, “This is to maintain our freedoms that we have not already lost. When we impose actions for the greater good, it’s important to remember that our bodies are our own.”

The concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the reported increase in cases of heart failure among children, and the emergence of autoimmune diseases have been extensively documented.

Megyn Kelly Reveals She Tested Positive for “Autoimmune Issues” After Receiving COVID Booster Shot: “I Regret Getting the Vaccine” (VIDEO) via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/WbV8rmsSGP — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) September 7, 2023



In June, the family of a 24-year-old college student who died from “COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis” after a dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine sued the Biden administration’s Department of Defense over the mandates.

Other studies have shown that the lockdowns were ineffective at best and, in many cases, harmful to children and older adults.

While these debates are ongoing, the Odessa City Council’s decision recognizes that a one-size-fits-all approach is not the best course of action. The resolution allows individuals to make informed decisions based on their own circumstances and beliefs.

State Representative Brian Harrison, a proponent of medical freedom, expressed his support for the resolution, emphasizing the importance of Texans leading the fight against COVID-related mandates.

“Texans should be leading the fight against COVID tyranny, but since Texas House Leadership made the shocking decision to keep COVID vaccine mandates in Texas, I’m proud to partner with local officials to help deliver medical freedom for everyone in Odessa,” he said to The Daily Caller.

“With Biden trying to bring back COVID tyranny, hopefully this will inspire all elected Republicans to fight back,” he added.

Thank goodness for Texas.

When everything else is going to heck in a handbasket, this one state gives us hope that common sense can still prevail in America.

Well, except in Austin.

