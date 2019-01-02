Off-Air Temper Tantrum Apparently Almost Cost CNN Its Press Credentials at NYE Event

On a rainy New Year’s Eve at New York City’s Times Square, the biggest storm came from Andy Cohen, who was co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special along with Anderson Cooper.

Rain poured down on commentators and performers alike throughout the evening, leaving some resorting to umbrellas to remain only slightly soggy in the downpour.

Cohen was among them — for a while.

“Andy has taken a turn,” Cooper said when the show returned from a commercial break about 80 minutes into the broadcast, Deadline reported.

“It’s more than drizzling in Times Square,” Cohen said. “I’m not putting a damper on anything, but I will say this: I had this umbrella. The lady from the Times Square Alliance came over said, ‘You have to get rid of the umbrella’!”

“This has been going on for an hour and a half,” Cooper explained.

Cooper, by the way, did not have a hood on his jacket. Cohen did.

Cohen then shared the story of his battle with authority.

“I said I won’t do it,” Cohen said. “I said, ‘Get the paddy wagon, cause that’s what it’s going to take.’ But now they are threatening to pull CNN’s spot from the credentials from Times Square for next year!”

Cooper likened the threat to the White House revoking CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s credentials after Acosta was accused of pushing a White House staff member at a press event.

Cohen agreed and held up the offending umbrella for the world to see.

“This umbrella is such a threat to the Times Square Alliance? And what does the Times Square Alliance do besides F with my New Year’s Eve? So, fine! Univision has their umbrellas over there. We stand with Univision!”

However, Cooper broke the bad news that Univision’s crew also had to put away the umbrellas.

“I really hope the Times Square Alliance is thrilled that I am now completely soaked. I’ve ruined this coat. It’s like a joke. What do they care about an umbrella? I was so happy before,” Cohen said.

They then urged viewers to take action.

“Let’s get America tweeting ‘Let Andy Have His Umbrella,'” Cooper said.

After the show, Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, told The Daily News there is no plan to deny credentials to CNN for future Times Square events.

“We’re fine, CNN is fine,” Tompkins said. “We’re not saying that to CNN. We’re going to have a great show next year with CNN. And it was all part of 2018, which we’ve all moved beyond.”

