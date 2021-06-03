Commentary
Well-Off Rep AOC's Grandmother Lives in Squalor While She Lives in a Luxury Apartment

Kipp Jones June 3, 2021 at 6:26am

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was shredded online after she complained about her grandmother’s living conditions in Puerto Rico, and Twitter reminded her that she earns more than enough to help out her abuela.

Ocasio-Cortez, who reportedly lives in a luxurious apartment in D.C. and drives a Tesla, took to social media Wednesday to blame former President Donald Trump for the apparent suffering of her grandmother.

The New York congresswoman shared an image purporting to show a room with ceiling damage sustained during 2017’s Hurricane Maria, which struck the island territory.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR,” AOC tweeted. “People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Rand Paul Responds to Eye-Opening Fauci Emails: 'Told You'

In a series of tweets, the avowed democratic socialist played up the misery.

“We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island,” she wrote.

“In the aftermath of María, the Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications.”

AOC concluded her grandmother is now fine but said: “It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

AOC Announces She's in Therapy After Jan. 6, Implies Lawmakers Effectively 'Served in War'

Twitter users immediately caught onto AOC’s game, with many noting she was either using her grandmother as political currency or was too selfish to help her despite earning a healthy salary of $174,000 annually.

The New York Democrat was particularly incensed by the comment from conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

With Ocasio-Cortez’s track record, it’s debatable that her grandmother ever suffered any long-term discomfort. Everything the lawmaker says, sadly, must be taken with a grain of salt.

But using the left’s absurd guide on assigning blame for the world’s injustices, President Joe Biden has now had nearly five months to rebuild Puerto Rico and end the reported widespread corruption on the island. Perhaps AOC’s outrage is being guided in the wrong direction.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




