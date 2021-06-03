Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was shredded online after she complained about her grandmother’s living conditions in Puerto Rico, and Twitter reminded her that she earns more than enough to help out her abuela.

Ocasio-Cortez, who reportedly lives in a luxurious apartment in D.C. and drives a Tesla, took to social media Wednesday to blame former President Donald Trump for the apparent suffering of her grandmother.

The New York congresswoman shared an image purporting to show a room with ceiling damage sustained during 2017’s Hurricane Maria, which struck the island territory.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR,” AOC tweeted. “People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

In a series of tweets, the avowed democratic socialist played up the misery.

“We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island,” she wrote.

“In the aftermath of María, the Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications.”

In the aftermath of María, the Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications. pic.twitter.com/x6zrWum4hw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

AOC concluded her grandmother is now fine but said: “It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

And for the record – my abuela is doing okay. It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Twitter users immediately caught onto AOC’s game, with many noting she was either using her grandmother as political currency or was too selfish to help her despite earning a healthy salary of $174,000 annually.

It’s Trump’s fault that you couldn’t send her a few hundred dollars? Why do you hate your grandma? pic.twitter.com/vMZ7mwYkdG — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 2, 2021

You couldn’t swing a mortgage payment or two? — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 2, 2021

My Latina ex was sending her abuela like half her nail salon paychecks every month. AOC making $174k and living in a luxury apartment driving a Tesla and tweeting this. https://t.co/GCxi0uCRz1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 2, 2021

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

The New York Democrat was particulate incensed by the comment from conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

With Ocasio-Cortez’s track record, it’s debatable that her grandmother ever suffered any long-term discomfort. Everything the lawmaker says, sadly, must be taken with a grain of salt.

But using the left’s absurd guide on assigning blame for the world’s injustices, President Joe Biden has now had nearly five months to rebuild Puerto Rico and end the reported widespread corruption on the island. Perhaps AOC’s outrage is being guided in the wrong direction.

