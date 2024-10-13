'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Announces Cancer Battle, Urges Fans to 'Call Your Doctor Right Now'

Jenna Fischer, who appeared on the hit comedy TV series “The Office,” revealed some sobering news to fans this week: She’s been fighting a life-or-death battle all year.

“October is breast cancer awareness month,” she posted on Instagram.

“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” said the actress, who played Pam Beesly on the show during its run from 2005-2013.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

Then she followed up the alarming news on a comforting note.

“After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she wrote.

With that spoiler out of the way, Fischer offered more details.

“Back in October of 2023 I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags’ a la Michael Scott,” — a reference to the boss on the sitcom, who was notorious for blurting out inappropriate and offensive phrases nearly every time he opened his mouth.

“After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered.

“Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

Fischer explained that triple-positive breast cancer is considered an aggressive form of the disease, “but it is also highly responsive to treatment.”

She went on to have a lumpectomy in January, followed by chemotherapy and radiation “to be sure it didn’t return,” she explained.

Although she’s still getting infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, she said “I’m happy to say I’m feeling great.”

Fischer said she lost her hair due to the chemo, “but thanks to some great wigs and hats with hair (which my family affectionately called Wigats) I have been able to wait until now to reveal all that has been going on for me.”

She said is making the announcement now “for a few reasons.

“One, I’m ready to ditch the wigs.

“Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms. You can also ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and get any additional screenings required.

“I’m serious, call your doctor right now. My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. If I had waited six months, things could have been much worse. It could have spread.”

Fischer said seeing others post their mammogram appointments on social media prompted her to make her own appointment.

“I’m so glad I did,” she said. “Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done.”

She said she also hopes to spread awareness of the need cancer patients have for support.

“As anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis knows, your life changes immediately,” she said.

“It becomes all about doctor appointments, test results, treatments and recovering from treatments.

“Suddenly everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer.”

