Share
Lifestyle

Officer Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Rescue 13-Year-Old Golden Retriever That Had Been Missing for Days

 By Amanda Thomason  July 7, 2022 at 2:40pm
Share

On June 24, an elderly golden retriever went missing from her home in Conklin, New York. Owner Rudy Fuehrer couldn’t figure out where 13-year-old Lilah had gone.

On Sunday, two days after she went missing, he was walking his two other dogs (who happen to be Lilah’s offspring) when he heard muffled barking.

Fuehrer traced the sound to a drain pipe just 100 feet from his home and realized that somehow Lilah had gotten herself down into the pipe and was refusing to come out.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s Lilah!'” he told the Associated Press.

He tried calling her name and coaxing her out. He tried peanut butter dog treats. He tried cheese. Nothing convinced the confused and tired dog to exit the pipe, and he couldn’t reach her.

Trending:
Highland Park Massacre Suspect's First Court Appearance Turns Bizarre as His Attorney Quits Mid-Hearing

He’d exhausted every method he could think of, so he called 911 to ask for help. Two New York State troopers were sent out and met him as he waited anxiously by the drain pipe.

One of the two, Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone, peeked into the pipe.

“Oh, geez,” he said, according to the bodycam video that was later released.

“Yeah, oh geez is right,” the owner replied.

Rasaphone immediately began to put together a long line of rope. He attached a chain collar to one end, and as he was the smallest person present, he stated his intention to crawl into the pipe and lasso the pup.

“I’ll try to go in there,” he said casually.

“In the hole?” the owner asked, surprised.

And into the pipe he went. The New York State Police shared a photo of the successful rescue and commended Rasaphone for saving the dog.

“This is Trooper ‘Jimmy’ Rasaphone (SP Binghamton), 13-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever Lilah and her owner,” the post reads. “Trooper Rasaphone and his partner Trooper Ana Reynas were dispatched to a report of a dog stuck in a culvert pipe in the town of Conklin.

Related:
Twin 10-Year-Old Boys Save Drowning Dad: 'Jesus Was Standing Right Behind Us the Whole Time'

“After learning that Lilah had been missing for several days and now deep underground Trooper Rasaphone decided he was going to help. The trooper tied a rope to Lilah’s leash and disappeared into the dark pipe.

“After crawling about 15-feet he found Lilah and got a collar on her. With the help of her owner, they were able to pull her out to safety. Troopers, thank you for going above and beyond and showing compassion to help get this pup back home to her owner.”



“He crouched down and literally disappeared into the hole with a lead that had a choker on it,” Fuehrer said, according to the Associated Press. “He was able somehow to manipulate his arms and get the choker around the dog’s head.”

The New York State Police also shared the bodycam footage of the rescue, showing how the trooper immediately stepped up to help, devised a plan and was in and out of the pipe in under a minute.



Lilah is back home, resting and recovering, and has even been out for a walk since her days-long ordeal — but she’s lost a bit of her freedom after the weekend’s shenanigans.

“Needless to say, I took her out on a leash,” Fuehrer said, “because I didn’t want any more escapades.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Officer Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Rescue 13-Year-Old Golden Retriever That Had Been Missing for Days
Homing Pigeon Named Bob Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Traveling from England to Alabama
Twin 10-Year-Old Boys Save Drowning Dad: 'Jesus Was Standing Right Behind Us the Whole Time'
Bloody Toddler Found Orphaned After Parade Shooting Takes Both Parents: GoFundMe Raises $2.4 Million
Sweet Elderly Dog Adopts Third Set of Orphaned Ducklings: 'He Took to His Role Like a Duck to Water'
See more...

Conversation