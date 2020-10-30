Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Incident Takes Legal Action Against Taylor's Boyfriend

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 30, 2020 at 10:12am
P Share Print

Louisville, Kentucky, police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, alleging assault, battery and emotional distress after the March 13 shooting at Taylor’s apartment.

Police have said that Kenneth Walker fired the shot that struck Mattingly in the thigh that night, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit alleges that Walker’s conduct was “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality.”

“Walker did intentionally shoot Mattingly or acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the Police Officers who were serving a search warrant,” the suit reads.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police executed a search warrant at her apartment during a narcotics investigation.

TRENDING: Report: Ivanka Trump Breaks Major Obama Fundraising Record

Although Taylor’s address was listed on the warrant, the target of the investigation — an ex-boyfriend — lived at a different location, according to NBC News.

Police opened fire in response to a shot fired at them by Taylor’s boyfriend. That shot reportedly struck Mattingly.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, has said he thought the officers were intruders, according to CBS News.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment in the incident; he was fired from the department in June, The Washington Post reported.

Do you think Mattingly's lawsuit has merit?

Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove were not charged because their actions were justified in returning fire as Walker fired at them, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

According to his lawsuit, Mattingly has experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” because of Walker’s actions.

“Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker,” Mattingly’s attorney, Kent Wicker, said.

“He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him.”

Mattingly is seeking a jury trial and damages.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Takes Fight Against Mail-In Fraud to Large Blue County

Walker was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder following the incident, but the charges were dropped. He has also sued the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and sought immunity based on Kentucky’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Walker’s attorney said Mattingly’s lawsuit is “a baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny,” CBS News reported.

“Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home,” attorney Steve Romines said in a statement.

“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact.

“One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Police Uncover Grisly Connection After Conducting DNA Test on Skull Kept on Fireplace Mantle
Trump Takes Lead in Newest Florida Poll as Democrats Sound the Alarm
Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Incident Takes Legal Action Against Taylor's Boyfriend
Report: Elizabeth Warren Gunning for High-Ranking Position in Potential Biden Administration
World Leader Claims Freedom of Expression 'Stops' When Muslims Are Offended
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×