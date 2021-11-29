Share
Lifestyle

Officer Shot Three Times Makes Miraculous Recovery, Department Allows His K9 to Retire with Him

 By Amanda Thomason  November 29, 2021 at 2:48pm
Share

In February, Officer Sean Houle with the Kernersville Police Department in North Carolina was in the process of making an arrest went things went south.

Instead of complying, the suspect shot him three times, including in the face.

“Sean was shot 3 times while on duty Sunday, February 21, 2021,” a pinned post from Feb. 24 on the Houle Strong Facebook page states. “Currently, he is in the hospital and listed as being in critical condition.

“He has made some improvements, but still has a long recovery ahead of him. He has a loving wife, Ellie, and 2 precious sons.”

Trending:
'Laptop from Hell' Affirms Joe Biden Is the 'Big Man,' Expected 10% Cut from Deal with Chinese Giant

It took time, surgery, a whole lot of prayer and divine intervention to keep Houle earthside. Doctors later said that he’d lost enough blood from his injuries to have died three separate times.

But he made it. The community rallied around him and his family and pitched in with fundraisers and other shows of support.

This Thanksgiving, Houle made his gratitude public.

“As we prepare for Thanksgiving I think about how thankful I am for these amazing people,” he said of the medical professionals who cared for him, according to a post on Houle Strong. “God places people exactly where they need to be. He placed these amazing, courageous and brilliant people in my path along with so many others that night.

“We are so blessed to have such an incredible hospital in our community, staffed with the best of the best! Most importantly; so thankful for the King of Kings and Master of it all! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!!!!!!”

He elaborated on that thankfulness when speaking to reporters.

Related:
Lib City Anarchy: Oakland Ex-Cop Pays the Ultimate Price for Trying to Stop a Shameless Robber

“The fact that God has blessed me with the ability to be here with my family and friends and enjoy this Thanksgiving, and what it truly means — truly being thankful, not just the great food, not just the, the fun and the games but truly being thankful for each other,” he told WGHP-TV last week.

“The fact that we have each other. That’s what it means, and it’s that much stronger to me this year.”

Houle has made the difficult decision to step down from his position at the end of the year due to his medical condition. Though the retirement is bittersweet, the department decided to send Houle out with his best four-legged partner, a K9 named Jax.

“The department has been incredible,” Houle told WGHP. “They’re going to retire my partner Jax with me, so I get to keep my buddy, my dog. That’s a big deal for me.

“God’s redirecting my life … I was on a certain path up until that night, and he’s taken what happened and he’s redirected my path a little bit and you know what that’s okay because. I’m still here, and I hope I can be an encouragement and a blessing to folks moving forward.”

Houle may be off the force, but he’s not done with service. He plans to encourage others by sharing his testimony — and he also plans to make the most of the precious time he’s been given with his family.

“He’s sad to see this chapter close but we know God has other plans for Sean and we can’t wait to see what’s in store,” his family shared on Facebook. “And we look forward to a little bit more quality time spent with family!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Officer Shot Three Times Makes Miraculous Recovery, Department Allows His K9 to Retire with Him
6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Nearly Kidnapped in Store, But Brother Notices and Screams
'Holiday Nightmare Comes True' When Man Makes Strange Discovery in a Ravine on His Property
Police Pull Over Drivers to Give a Thanksgiving Surprise Instead of a Ticket
Woman Discovered Dead, Potentially After Vicious Dog Attack: Punctured Neck
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.