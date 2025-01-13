Police in Los Angeles County detained an alleged looter dressed as a firefighter on Sunday in the Pacific Palisades area as wildfires destroy property and force evacuations.

Eric Fox, who runs Fox First on Scene Photography, saw a pair of apparent looters on a moped and a scooter, but he noticed that one of them was dressed in a yellow fire jacket, as well as jeans and fire boots, according to KTLA in Los Angeles.

“I saw them riding up PCH and then up,” Fox told the outlet, referring to the Pacific Coast Highway.

“As I pulled up to the checkpoint to report them, the deputies had already detained them,” he added.

JUST IN: Photos of at least one person arrested on for impersonating a firefighter in the Palisades Fire evacuation area yesterday. I’m told the impersonator was accompanied by another individual who was also arrested. Courtesy: Eric Fox/ Fox First On Scene @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/77fh0YXD2q — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 13, 2025



Fox added on his Instagram account that the jacket was emblazoned with the logo for the California Department of Forestry and Fire, even though the name of the agency was amended almost two decades ago.

“The last time I checked, they don’t issue mopeds as response vehicles, and the name CDF was changed to Cal Fire in 2007,” Fox wrote.

“Great job by LASD, CHP and Cal National Guard.”

Police told KTLA that the individual dressed as a firefighter was released.

Authorities in Los Angeles have been fighting some of the most destructive wildfires in decades, but they are also fighting a surge of looters taking advantage of the people forced to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.

Santa Monica Police Department officials revealed the arrest of 10 burglary suspects, all of whom were from out of town, according to a Sunday report from Fox News.

Six of them were caught with tools commonly used for burglaries.

The agency has arrested a total of 39 people in evacuation zones near the Pacific Palisades evacuation zones.

Beyond burglary charges, some face penalties for drug possession and parole violations.

The city of Los Angeles, not to mention the state of California as a whole, has spent the last decade pursuing soft-on-crime policies, allowing their government to be hijacked by Black Lives Matter ideology, and incentivizing the presence of illegal immigrants.

Now, they are faced with a population used to lackluster law enforcement and a tolerant attitude toward even the most brazen sorts of criminal offenses.

The failure of California Democrats to establish an atmosphere of law and order, and even the support of many residents for such toothless policies, is sorrowfully impacting the people of Los Angeles at the worst possible time.

