When officers found a 19-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, they realized her unborn baby was still alive, according to WCAU-TV in Philadelphia.

The woman, identified as Matayah Haynes of Camden, New Jersey, was about 34 weeks pregnant when she was shot on a street in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers rushed Haynes to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where surgeons were able to deliver the baby.

They could not save Haynes, however. She was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m.

The baby boy was in critical but stable condition on Monday, police said.

Investigators said they did not yet know why Haynes was shot.

Officers interviewed witnesses and were told that gunshots were heard and a male suspect fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger, WCAU reported.

It’s a miracle the unborn boy survived long enough for the officers to arrive.

The officers are to be commended for getting Haynes to the hospital quickly so doctors could deliver the baby.

A baby born motherless is tragic, but at least the child has been given a shot at life.

Many unborn babies are not.

Currently, six states and Washington, D.C., impose no limits on abortions, according to Axios. Those states are Alaska, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont.

No limit means just that. A baby can be aborted for any reason at any time during a pregnancy.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this month, as a leaked draft opinion indicated, it will not outlaw abortion across the United States, as many leftist activists would have people believe.

It will simply give the abortion decision back to the states to decide.

That’s how it should be.

Or is it?

If states like Oregon can allow unborn children to be killed for any reason whatsoever and at any stage of pregnancy, can the U.S. still be considered “one nation under God?”

According to a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey, most Americans think abortion should be legal under certain circumstances, such as in cases of rape or in the event the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life.

Nearly one in five Democrats, however, think abortion should be legal even up to the moment of birth, the survey found. That’s a radical position taken up by a minority on the radical left.

It must be this small percentage of radicals who are throwing fits near the homes of the conservative justices who sit on the Supreme Court.

Killing innocent children is wrong no matter which way you look at it. The same can be said for sexualizing them and filling their heads full of anti-Christian propaganda.

Jesus was clear on the matter.

“[B]ut whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea. to his disciples,” he said in Matthew 18:6.

And in verse 10, he said, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.”

I wonder what Jesus would say about unborn children being aborted.

There is no dignity to be found in killing children. Leftists are bent on undermining human dignity in any way they can.

Simply put, abortion in all but the most extreme circumstances is barbaric.

Thank goodness there are people like the officers in Philadelphia who respect life so much that they rushed to save an unborn baby boy’s life as his mother died.

