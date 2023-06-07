Well, it didn’t take very long.

In a literal demonstration of “pride” going before a fall, Modelo Especial has dethroned the long-reigning industry leader, Bud Light, in the battle for dominance in the American beer market.

Recent sales data obtained by Newsweek unveiled a remarkable shift in consumer preferences. Store sales of Modelo Especial soared to an impressive $333 million in the four-week period ending on May 28. This marked a substantial 15.6 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

In contrast, Bud Light experienced a notable decline, with sales amounting to $297 million, reflecting a 22.8 percent drop.

Additional sales data obtained by Newsweek through NielsenIQ and industry consultancy firm Bumps Williams Consulting further confirmed Modelo Especial’s triumph. In the week leading up to May 27, Modelo’s sales reached a staggering $341.9 million, surpassing Bud Light’s sales of approximately $298.6 million.

According to the outlet, Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands which controls Modelo Especial in the U.S., said that he “thought that would take a little longer,” but added, “We’ve been very fortunate that, that’s gone a little quicker than we had anticipated. But what a great position to be in on the beer side.”

The bitter cascade of Bud Light’s fortunes began with an Instagram post on April 1 posted by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney showing off a personalized beer can sent to him by the traditionally blue-collar beer to celebrate his “365 days of girlhood.”

The backlash was immediate.

Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch’s stock has lost $27B over Dylan Mulvaney. https://t.co/DtCSSItiam pic.twitter.com/R7Z8bVo5cO — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2023

Musician Kid Rock shared a video of himself firing an automatic rifle at several cases of Bud Light, earning more than 27,000 retweets in less than a day.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Country star Travis Tritt announced on Twitter that he would be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider.

Bud Light had hit an exposed nerve that had been picked at by leftists for far too long.

From bathrooms to swim meets to drag queen story hours, conservatives had watched the perversion and destruction of the beauty of womanhood and been compelled to “tolerate.”

Any opposition to the fierce march of this movement over our privacy and even the innocence of our children has been met with accusations of bigotry.

The Bud Light-Mulvaney post burst the dam of frustration long felt by traditional Americans, spewing forth a tidal wave of frothy indignation that now threatens to drown companies that spit in the face of the very consumers that pad their wallets.

“Woke” companies and their Ivy League marketing executives are now on notice that pushing their agenda over the values of their consumers will affect their company’s bottom line.

And their jobs.

The “Bud Lighting” is just getting started.

