A complaint has been filed against Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour,” accusing her of illegally voting in Florida.

The complaint was filed by the American Accountability Foundation, a research group whose mission is to “shine light on waste, corruption, and malfeasance in the federal government.”

The Washington Examiner reported that the group filed the complaint last week and called for the Florida Department of State to investigate Alcindor.

“Public information indicates that Mrs. Alcindor is a resident of the District of Columbia, and therefore ineligible to vote in the State of Florida. Despite this, Mrs. Alcindor is registered to vote and has voted in the State of Florida,” the complaint said.

AAF said on Twitter that Alcindor voted by mail in a Florida election on Monday.

.@Yamiche voted on Monday in Florida. That’s the audit log from Broward county where she sent her mail in ballot. https://t.co/HhvKZ2u6Mr pic.twitter.com/s8JmAxEqxZ — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) November 4, 2022

The group noted that her husband, Nathaniel Cline, is registered to vote in D.C.

Some news: I moved to DC this week to cover social safety net issues and how Trump’s administration impacts everyday people’s lives. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 13, 2017

“This raises the obvious question of why Mrs. Alcindor does not vote at the [D.C.] address like her husband. There is no evidence that Mrs. Alcindor and Mr. Cline do not intend to spend the remainder of their lives together as a married couple,” the complaint said.

“How can Mr. Cline believe that their permanent residence is [the D.C. address] while Mrs. Alcindor supposedly believes it is [the Florida address]?”

The complaint continued, “If individuals are allowed to pick and choose where they vote, based on personal preference and not on their residency, then residency requirements become hollow. More importantly, when out of state residents vote in Florida, the votes of actual residents of the State of Florida are diluted and their constitutional right to vote is undermined.”

Alcindor is known for drawing a crowd when she speaks, such as in March 2021, when she said the reason illegal migrants were pouring across the border was “the perception of [President Joe Biden] as a moral, decent man.”

About a month after that, she commented on the then-ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, who was facing charges of murder in the death of George Floyd.

As the prosecution and defense were making their closing arguments, Alcindor tweeted, “Chauvin’s lawyer said it flies in the face of common sense to say Floyd’s death was not caused at least in part by his underlying conditions or drug use. This argument is in direct contradiction to the prosecution’s case which says believe your eyes, Chauvin’s knee killed Floyd.”

Chauvin’s lawyer said it flies in the face of common sense to say Floyd’s death was not caused at least in part by his underlying conditions or drug use. This argument is in direct contradiction to the prosecution’s case which says believe your eyes, Chauvin’s knee killed Floyd. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 19, 2021

Her comments were criticized by many who suggested that she was ignorant of due process.

So prosecutors and defense attorneys have different interpretations of events in a criminal case. Interesting. That’s some solid analysis there. https://t.co/Lqpmm9pGnq — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) April 19, 2021

In which Yamiche Alcindor is shocked and appalled to discover the adversarial justice system https://t.co/SDVzbEw5Ef — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2021

The next month, Alcindor told then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversing its decision to require vaccinated people to wear masks would put “people of color at risk.” Her comments drew rebuke since she was not wearing a mask at the time.

