Officials Blow the Lid on Biden Admin's Lie, Reveal Haitians Are Being Released Into US on Large Scale

The executive branch is going back on its word about releasing Haitian migrants into the United States, according to an Associated Press report.

Two officials told the AP there have been roughly thousands of migrants who have been sent on a “very, very large scale” from Del Rio, Texas, to cities such as Tucson, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas.

The report explained that the migrants are being given immigration hearing dates instead of being expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Haiti, as they entered the country illegally.

Furthermore, the federal government has been using Coast Guard planes and transportation contractors in order to transport people away from the large encampment to other cities with more resources.

This directly contradicts comments made by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a Monday news conference, where he ensured that those coming across the border will not be allowed to remain in the U.S.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Mayorkas said.

Obviously, that has been determined to be a lie, which should be no surprise to those who have been watching the border crisis from the start.

DHS published a statement Saturday that also went against the current actions of the government in its desperate attempt to solve the humanitarian disaster within a crisis.

“The Biden Administration has reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey,” the department said.

“Individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including expulsion. Irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and welfare of border communities and to the lives of migrants themselves, and should not be attempted.”

Haiti is currently recovering from a major earthquake and political instability, which was highlighted by the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse in July.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with several other Republican governors, has criticized Biden’s mishandling of the border as epitomized by the Haitian migrant situation.

“When you have an administration that is not enforcing the law in this country, you see the onrush of people like what we saw walking across this dam that is right behind me, because the Biden administration has been promoting and allowing open-border policies,” Abbott said at a Tuesday news conference.

“It has been the state of Texas that had to step up,” he added.

As Biden continues to create chaos, Texas has taken the lead on securing the border, not just for border communities, but for communities across Texas & the U.S. We will continue surging state resources to save lives & keep Texans safe. Time for Biden to up his game. pic.twitter.com/DD2s6o8sTz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 21, 2021

Regardless of what the administration says, the decision to send massive numbers of migrants into the U.S. puts a significant strain on both local governments and the public.

The choice should be clear: Prioritize the safety and stability of America’s border and its nearby communities.

Biden’s team lied, and now Americans will have to face the consequences.

