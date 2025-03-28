Three Massachusetts women who died in Belize in February died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a report from Belize officials.

Wafae El Arar, 26; Imane Mallah, 24; and Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, were found dead in their hotel room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, according to WCVB-TV.

At the time, police said there was nothing other than alcohol and gummies in the room and inferred a cause of death from that.

“We’re not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking at every possibility,” Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police in Belize, said at the time, according to People.

Hajar El Khalfaoui, a friend of all three women, said implications of drug use were off target, according to WCVB-TV.

“It’s very frustrating because when you hear possible OD, automatically you attribute characteristics to that person, but that could be the farthest thing from the truth,” she said.

On Wednesday, Belize’s National Forensic Science Service said carbon monoxide poisoning caused their deaths, suggesting the source was a faulty instant water heater, according to WCVB-TV.

Toxicology tests showed no drugs in the women’s bodies.

Williams said that although the initial testing of the hotel room showed no signs of carbon monoxide, more tests will be performed, according to CBS News.

Massachusetts authorities will also review the cause of the women’s deaths, WCVB reported.

The families of the victims issued a statement that said, “while we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner.”

Noting the sting of initial drug allegations, the statement added, “While today’s official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations.

“Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process,” the statement said.

The statement said the investigation should not end there.

“Our families and others who may have been harmed at this hotel deserve a full accounting of what happened, how this investigation was handled by officials and hotel management,” the statement said.

On Monday, when the families of the three women issued a statement seeking action, the statement said the families “believe the deaths of Wafae, Imane and Kaoutar are suspicious,” according to WBTS-TV.

The statement said the hotel needs to be investigated.

“We are deeply alarmed by news reports which suggest that carbon monoxide levels in the hotel could have been at dangerously high levels and that the resort has now suddenly closed without public explanation. We believe the families of all guests – past and future – deserve a clear explanation for this action,” the statement said.

“We respectfully urge the resort’s management and Belizean authorities to share any information they have immediately, so that no other family has to endure the unimaginable pain we must now bear. Our loved ones deserve transparency and all who visit Belize, especially the resort, deserve to know they are safe,” the statement said.

