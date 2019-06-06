Officials Vote to Fire Texas Teacher Following Tweets to Trump About Illegal Immigrants

District officials voted to fire a Texas English teacher Tuesday, following her tweets to President Donald Trump about illegal immigrants in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

Georgia Clark thought she was private messaging Trump, but allegedly posted a thread of tweets on May 17 instead, CNN reported Wednesday.

This teacher works at a school that is over 80% Latino. https://t.co/DR8MJbDPUL pic.twitter.com/kSObAr9tjB — Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) May 29, 2019

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School district is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark allegedly tweeted, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them,” she reportedly continued. “Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence.”

“I really do need a contact here in FW who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system,” Clark allegedly wrote in another tweet, CNN reported.

The FWISD Board all voted to end Clark’s teaching contract, according to CNN.

However, the proposed termination was not due to the tweeting, FWISD spokesman Clint Bond said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Thursday.

“The Board approved her ‘proposed’ termination, in the words of the Board president, Jacinto Ramos, Jr., ‘…based both upon Ms. Clark’s conduct, and the fact that the public reaction to her conduct has been highly negative and, therefore compromised and diminished her effectiveness as a teacher within Fort Worth ISD,'” Bond said.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner told CNN that this most recent and public display was reportedly just one of many.

“Once the tweets came to light, so, too, did other allegations,” Scribner said, according to CNN.

“In my professional judgment, the totality of the behavior warranted the recommendation for termination. Our mission is to prepare all students for success in college, career, and community leadership.”

Clark was previously accused of saying “show me your papers that are saying you are legal” to a student who asked to go the bathroom.

The teacher reportedly said that she did not comment on anybody’s immigration status, adding the student did not have permission to leave the room, CNN reported.

Texas high school teacher, Georgia Clark, has been fired from her job after tweeting asking Donald Trump to aid in “investigating and removing the illegals.” ➡️ https://t.co/MhKxitJRP2 pic.twitter.com/mivvIgHZ0N — Complex (@Complex) June 6, 2019

“It is important to note that, at this point, the Board has been presented with, and has acted upon only allegations concerning Ms. Clark’s conduct, and the reaction thereto,” Bond added.

More than 60% of FWISD’s student body is Hispanic, according to the Star-Telegram.

Clark’s Twitter account was deleted.

Clark and her attorney plan to appeal the board’s decision, CNN reported. While the appeal process continues, Clark technically is still an employee and can collect a paycheck.

