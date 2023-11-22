The Biden administration has been largely unified in denying claims that election fraud took place in the 2020 election.

Not this time.

In January, Biden’s Department of Justice charged Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of former U.S. Rep. and current Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, with 52 counts related to voter fraud, according to KCAU.

The DOJ accused Kim Taylor of “generating votes” in the 2020 election, when her husband was running in the Republican primary for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, and again in the general election later that year, when he ran — successfully — for the county supervisor seat.

On Tuesday, Kim Taylor was found guilty on all counts, which included 26 charges of false information in registering and voting, 23 charges of fraudulent voting and three charges of fraudulent registration.

“Prosecutors were able to prove that Kim Taylor illegally filled out voting materials, failed to translate warnings that her victims could not vote for her family members and forged signatures on voting affidavits,” KTIV reported.

Taylor’s husband, a Republican, was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in at least one court filing, but was not charged and did not testify in his wife’s trial.

The chairman of the Board of Supervisors on which Jeremy Taylor sits accused him of letting his wife take responsibility for his crimes.

Jeremy Taylor had promised “Vietnamese votes” to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan and State Sen. Rock De Witt, according to court filings cited by KTIV. Neither man testified in the case.

Other witnesses, however, testified that Jeremy Taylor had accompanied his wife when she was “collecting votes and dropping off voting materials,” according to the outlet.

“The only thing I’m uncomfortable with is that his wife has been set up to take the fall,” Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung told WRIV.

Ung called on Jeremy Taylor to resign from the board of supervisors, and told KTIV that he should no longer preside over board meetings during Ung’s absence.

Jeremy Taylor, unsurprisingly, expressed disappointment in the verdicts.

“We are thankful many aspects of the background of this case were brought to light,” he told KCAU. “While this was certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, we respect our court system that allowed the jury to hear my wife’s side of the story. We are thankful for our friends, family, and community who know us best and have stood by our side.

“While I plan to continue making decisions that are best for our county’s families, my first priority right now is to deal with today’s results as a private matter in order to be there for my own family, my wife and our children,” he added.

U.S. Attorney Timothy T. Duax told KCAU that Kim Taylor’s actions had directly benefited her husband’s campaigns.

“The right to vote is one of our most important constitutional rights,” Duax said. “Ms. Taylor deprived citizens of their right to vote in order to benefit her husband’s campaign. Today, another group of citizens, fulfilling their civic duty as jurors, held her accountable for her actions.

“The guilty verdict is an example of how the justice system works to protect the voting rights of citizens, and ensure fair and honest elections,” he added.

