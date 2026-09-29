Oh Dear: Nor'easter Wrecks Liberals' Destination Weddings on Nantucket

Here’s one to tickle your schadenfreude funny bone: It has been reported that at least 34 weddings were scheduled on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, when the severe nor’easter storm hit this past weekend.

With respect to the kind of money that was affected, some of it was old, some of it was new, and all of it was liberal.

Excuse me for taking a little pleasure at the misfortune of the liberal smart set and those who perpetuate across generations the scourge known as destination weddings.

If you are interested in the voting patterns of families throwing fancy weddings on Nantucket, look to the results from the toniest suburbs in the Acela Corridor. In 2024, Kamala Harris won Wellesley, Massachusetts, 73-22; Greenwich, Connecticut, 57-41; Englewood, New Jersey, 76-22; Villanova, Pennsylvania, 68-31; and McLean, Virginia, 57-41.

The phenomenon of keeping up with the liberal Joneses is not unique to the East Coast. For example, Edina, Minnesota, with a population of perhaps 2 percent Somalis supported by 98 percent suicidally empathetic natives, went 68-29 for Harris.

These totals actually are overweighted toward Republicans, via hidebound senior citizen voters, and do not incorporate the Democrat leanings of the young wedding-bound spawn of these communities, who have only recently been hatched from the academy and are temporarily enjoying their soulless affluence in urban playgrounds.

The short of it is that these are the people who wish to visit mass migration on all of us because their gardener is so nice and — at least outwardly — grateful for their table scraps.

They believe globalism is verdant and engendering. They despise the white working class above all groups of people because, very often, they are not so removed from it themselves. The dream of a Nantucket destination wedding is not easily relinquished by such folks.

Hence, there were reports of hosts desperately commandeering private aircraft to fly guests onto the island after regular ferry and air service was cancelled and receptions being moved to improvised indoor venues.

If I had not stopped reading The New York Times, and its infamous “Women’s Sports Page” that covers weddings, over 20 years ago, I might have more details on the drama. I am sure that 80 percent of those invited to destination weddings painfully cringe upon opening the invitation and seeing the location.

That classy raised cursive font could just as well read, “Three grand in airfare, rental car, hotel, and incidentals for two is a small price to pay so that a socially ambitious couple can ‘share this beautiful place with all of our best friends.’”

There was a time when I actually attended these events fairly regularly, but when I finally realized that I would never find myself in a conversation at one about the warm heart, wit, and jurisprudence of Antonin Scalia, I finally mustered the gumption to send my regrets and the toaster oven.

I am not alone in my aversion to the liberal smart set and their destination weddings. I got over 500 “likes” when I replied to a post on X about the Nantucket wedding crisis with, “It couldn’t happen to a nicer social class.”

There were only a few dissents criticizing my “class envy.”

Class envy? Hardly. Class traitor? I am willing to try that one on for size.

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