The aftermath of a riot is devastating. Business owners are left to pick up the pieces of their livelihoods, and many people on both sides walk away with injuries.

But when animals get involved, people get even more upset. They’re innocent bystanders, whether they’ve been pressed into service or were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tear gas fired after objects thrown at mounded officers during downtown protests. https://t.co/3HKAU4Bz41 pic.twitter.com/LoPzMxGR0J — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 30, 2020

Mounted cops have responded to many scenes where protesting has devolved into violent behavior, and the situations have been every bit as dangerous for the horses as they have been for the people.

While horses are big, powerful animals, they can become dangerous in a matter of seconds if they get spooked. During violent protests, when items start getting lobbed at cops, they often strike the horses as well and things can get out of hand very quickly.

In London, a mounted cop was injured when her horse got frightened and started running. The cop was knocked out of her saddle and, according to the Metropolitan Police, was receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The horse made its way safely home to the stables.

In Dallas, a police horse named Cash was injured when a protester threw a large rock at its face. While the horse was wearing an eye guard, the brick appeared to have caught him on the cheek and gashed him open.

Photos showed police and firefighters using towels to staunch the bleeding.

@DallasPD horse Cash was injured by a large rock. @DallasFireRes_q and police officers work to stop the bleeding. The suspected rock thrower in jail charged with assault on a police animal.#Dallas #GeorgeFloyd @FOX4 @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/n07Q1mRvoA — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) May 30, 2020

As of June 2, Cash was reportedly doing well and was on the mend.

“Cash is healing nicely,” the Dallas Police Department Tactical Support Unit shared on Facebook. “We would like to thank everyone for their concern and get well wishes!”

On May 30, the Animal Eye Institute of Cincinnati, Ohio, made a generous offer for any horses in their area like Cash who might need medical attention after sustaining riot- or protest-related injuries.

“We aren’t in any way going to get political here, but if any police horses have eye injuries from protests from Columbus down to Lexington, we will treat them for free,” they posted, using a photo of Cash to highlight their point.

“Just call the office or send us an email. The big gentle giants don’t deserve to be hurt.”

Hopefully no more horses will be injured and no police departments will have to take up the medical group’s offer, but it’s a kind gesture, and it’s reassuring to know that there are people out there who care and are willing to help where they can.

